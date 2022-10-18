Erik Ten Hag has led a decision to stand down Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United duty this weekend, the PA news agency understands.Red Devils boss Ten Hag is understood to have made the call to omit Ronaldo from the squad for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.Ronaldo left the Old Trafford bench before full-time in Wednesday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham.The 37-year-old cut a frustrated figure trudging down the tunnel in the 89th minute, having remained an unused substitute for the win over Spurs.“Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea,”...

7 HOURS AGO