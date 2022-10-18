Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory
Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
Manchester United players show kind gestures of solidarity to fans ahead of Chelsea trip
The majority of Manchester United players gave back their family allocation of tickets for Saturday’s match against Chelsea so the fans could have a higher allocation. The gesture came after United’s clash with Chelsea was confirmed for Saturday, October 22 at 5.30 pm. The date and time were announced only two weeks before the game, leaving supporters with travel and accommodation concerns.
Jofra Archer to travel with England Lions to UAE as part of injury comeback
Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury. Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries. Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan...
Teenage Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed named in England Lions squad
Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been called up by England Lions, joining four Test players on next month’s trip to the United Arab Emirates.The 15-man squad will travel to the UAE on November 6 for a training camp, before taking on Ben Stokes’ senior England side in a three-day match that serves as a warm-up for the Test series in Pakistan.Leicestershire prospect Ahmed, 18, has long been touted for international honours and ended the county season with a maiden five-for and a maiden century in the same match against Derbyshire.He netted with England’s limited-overs side at Emirates Old Trafford earlier...
Brighton held by lowly Forest, stuttering in post-Potter era
The post-Graham Potter era at Brighton just cannot get going. Make that just two points from four games under Potter’s replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, after a lackluster 0-0 draw at home with lowly Nottingham Forest that prompted some jeers from Brighton fans at the full-time whistle. For a supposedly...
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
England bowler Reece Topley an injury doubt for T20 World Cup opener vs Afghanistan after rolled ankle
England bowler Reece Topley has emerged an an injury doubt ahead of their first T20 World Cup match vs Afghanistan on Saturday. Topley rolled his left ankle on a piece of advertisement foam on the boundary during some catching drills at Brisbane on Monday afternoon and did not feature in the final warm-up against Pakistan.
Laurie Williams and Robyn Love on pregnancy: 'A baby seems to bring light to things'
A tiny pair of shoes, placed in front of a board bearing a few simple words: 'Baby Love. Due April 2023.'. With that one post on Instagram, Laurie Williams and Robyn Love - the British wheelchair basketball stars who went viral after announcing their engagement in 2020 - threatened to break the internet once more. This time, it was with the news that Williams was pregnant.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward leaves Old Trafford before full-time
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford before full-time in Wednesday's Premier League win over Tottenham. An unused substitute in the 2-0 victory, he left the bench and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute. It is understood Ronaldo briefly went into the dressing room before leaving the...
England: Fringe players to watch out for ahead of 2022 World Cup
10 fringe players to watch out for ahead of England's 2022 World Cup squad announcement.
Manly rebel Josh Schuster insists he does NOT regret refusing to wear the club's rainbow jersey despite it causing a miserable run that led to Des Hasler's sacking: 'My faith comes first'
Josh Schuster maintains that he holds no regrets over his stance during Manly's rainbow jersey saga, despite the drastic impact it had on the NRL club's season. Seven Sea Eagles stars refused to wear a rainbow jersey for their Round 20 clash with Sydney Roosters, with players angry that they weren't consulted by club bosses over the jersey's introduction.
Les Ferdinand: FA diversity code 'made no difference' in helping black players get jobs in football
QPR director of football Les Ferdinand says the FA's Football Leadership Diversity Code has "made no difference whatsoever" in helping black players get jobs in the game. A new report shows that while 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are black, only 4.4% of managers are black.
Wasps administrators 'confident' club's women's rugby and netball teams will play on
Wasps' administrators are "confident" the club's women's team will play in the Premier 15s this season - and hold similar optimism for the netball side. The Coventry-based club entered administration on Monday, making 167 players and staff redundant. Wasps' men's side have been suspended and relegated by Premiership Rugby but...
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Manchester United squad for match at Chelsea
Erik Ten Hag has led a decision to stand down Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United duty this weekend, the PA news agency understands.Red Devils boss Ten Hag is understood to have made the call to omit Ronaldo from the squad for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.Ronaldo left the Old Trafford bench before full-time in Wednesday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham.The 37-year-old cut a frustrated figure trudging down the tunnel in the 89th minute, having remained an unused substitute for the win over Spurs.“Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea,”...
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United: 'Outstanding' Darwin Nunez impresses Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Darwin Nunez as a "massive talent" after the striker scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against West Ham. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 19 October at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United squad after stalking down tunnel before end of game
Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United against Chelsea this weekend, and has reportedly been told to train alone after stalking down an Old Trafford tunnel and leaving the stadium before Wednesday's game against Tottenham had finished. As United wrapped up a 2-0 win, Ronaldo, an unused substitute, trudged...
Inspiral Carpets reunite for 2023 UK tour
Inspiral Carpets have confirmed that they are reuniting for a UK tour in spring 2023 – see full dates below and find tickets here. The indie veterans will hit the road for gigs next March and April, with the tour kicking off in Northampton and stopping in Newcastle, Oxford, Brighton, Cambridge, Manchester, Nottingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Sheffield, London, Coventry and Frome.
Women's Rugby World Cup: Marlie Packer handed captaincy for South Africa clash as Red Roses make 13 changes
Marlie Packer has been named England captain for the first time as head coach Simon Middleton makes 13 changes to his side for Sunday's Rugby World Cup clash with South Africa. With the Red Roses having already secured a quarter-final spot with victories over Fiji and France, Middleton has opted...
Klopp Talk: “From Now On They Are All Finals”
Jürgen Klopp is under no illusions about the position his team are in. After their poor start to the season, they sit in eighth place after nine games. Their next game is against West Ham. Usually West Ham in mid-October wouldn’t be a barn-burner, but now Liverpool are fighting an uphill battle.
Which former Sunderland players are playing European football this season?
As Sunderland fans we often see old names pop back up, most of the time scoring against us - but who's doing it for the elites?
