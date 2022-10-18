Read full article on original website
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Grizzlies rule out Dillon Brooks (thigh) on Friday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will not play in Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brooks will miss his second straight game with thigh soreness. Expect John Konchar to log more minutes against a Houston unit allowing a 109.8 defensive rating. Konchar's projection includes 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and...
Matt Carpenter hitting sixth in Yankees' Wednesday ALCS Game 1 lineup
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting in Wednesday's American League Championship Series Game One contest against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will take over designated hitting duties after Giancarlo Stanton was moved to left field and Aaron Hick was ruled out for the remainder of the postseason with a knee injury.
LeBron James (foot) starting Thursday night for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will start Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. James was listed probable to play due to left foot soreness, meaning his ability to suit up in the Battle of L.A. was never in doubt. Still, it's nice to see an official confirmation that he'll be ready to rock versus the Clippers.
Ole Miss vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Ole Miss vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 22 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT TV: CBS network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) limited for Bengals on Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Chase was added to the injury report with a hip issue on Wednesday and logged a limited practice. Tee Higgins (ankle) was also limited. Chase seemed fine in Week 6, catching 7 of 10 targets for 132 and 2 touchdowns. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Aaron Nesmith (foot) available for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (foot) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Nesmith has been removed from the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 10.0 minutes against San Antonio. Nesmith's Friday projection includes 3.8 points, 1.6 rebounds,...
Nikola Jokic (finger) available for Nuggets' Friday contest versus Warriors
According to head coach Mike Malone, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (finger) will play in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Despite a recent finger sprain, Jokic will suit up on the road versus the Warriors. In a high usage role with Jamal Murray ruled out for injury management reasons, our models project Jokic to score 55.6 FanDuel points.
Jalen Smith (knee) available for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will play Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sore right knee. However, he has since been removed from the injury report, obstensibly clearing him to take the court. Our models project Smith...
Kings' Keegan Murray (conditioning) will make NBA debut Saturday
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (conditioning) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier in the week, but was unable to play on Wednesday due to his conditioning. He will play in Saturday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect him to play 27.3 minutes against Los Angeles.
Bruce Brown Jr. starting for Denver on Friday in place of injured Jamal Murray (injury management)
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Brown will get the start on Friday with Jamal Murray (injury management) sidelined. Our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against the Warriors. Brown's Friday projection includes 8.4 points, 4.4...
Maxi Kleber (illness) active for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup versus Suns
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kleber is available for Wednesday's opener despite experiencing a non-COVID illness. In 19.1 expected minutes, our models project Kleber to score 14.3 FanDuel points. Kleber's projection includes 5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
Jalen Suggs (ankle) will not return for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Suggs suffered an ankle sprain during Friday's clash with the Hawks and will not return. Suggs will finish Friday's game with 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist in 16 minutes played.
Mavericks starting Spencer Dinwiddle in Wednesday's lineup against Suns
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Dinwiddie will make the Mavericks' opening lineup alongside Luka Doncic, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, and JaVale McGee. In 32.2 minutes, our models project Dinwiddie to record 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.
John Wall (rest) ruled out for Washington's Saturday matchup
Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall (rest) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Wall will sit out on Saturday night for rest purposes. Expect Reggie Jackson to play more minutes at point guard versus a Sacramento unit playing with a 101.0 pace. In 23.4 minutes...
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 10/21/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Cleveland's Darius Garland (eye) will not return on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (eye) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Garland will not return while he is being evaluated for a left eye injury. Expect Cedi Osman to log more minutes if Garland were to miss additional time. In 13 minutes...
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable to return on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to return to Friday's contest against the Jazz. Anderson has no points, rebounds, or assists in 1 minute played so far on Friday.
Orlando's Cole Anthony (illness) available off the bench on Friday
Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony (illness) is active for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. After missing Wednesday's season opener with an illness, Anthony will be active off the bench on Friday night. In a second unit role, our models project Anthony to score 31.6 FanDuel points in 30.8 minutes.
Portland's Damian Lillard starting at point guard in Wednesday's opener
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. Lillard is part of Portland's opening lineup with Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, and Jusuf Nurkic. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project Lillard to score 40.6 FanDuel points. Lillard's projection includes 24.4...
