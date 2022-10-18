The City of Conyers is seeking Proposals from qualified contractors interested in providing all labor, materials, and equipment for the RV Lot Reconfiguration at the Georgia International Horse Park, located at 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers, GA 30012. Bids will be accepted until the bid opening date and time on November 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. EST at the City of Conyers located at 901 OKelly Street, Conyers, Georgia 30012. A Mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on November 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST at the Georgia International Horse Park, Administrative Offices, located at 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers, GA 30012. Failure to attend the pre-proposal meeting from beginning to end will result in disqualification of proposal response. Please bring a copy of the solicitation documents to the pre-proposal meeting as copies will not be provided to you. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this bid no later than November 7, 2022 by 5:00 p.m. EST. Answers to questions that materially change the conditions and specifications of the RFP will be issued in an addendum and posted to the Citys website at www.conyersga.com. Questions about any aspect of the RFP shall be submitted in writing (via e-mail) to: Brian Frix, P.E., Email: brian.frix@conyersga.gov. A 5% Bid Bond will be required. 902-83957 10/19 26 11/2 9 2022.

CONYERS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO