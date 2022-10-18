Read full article on original website
Newton commissioners say 'no' to development next to hunting preserve
COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.
'Fake landlords' used in alleged ARPA fund thefts
COVINGTON — The woman accused of stealing American Rescue Plan Act funds while working as a caseworker for the Salvation Army was allegedly working with at least four people posing as landlords who could receive the money. Christal De’shai Guthrie is accused of stealing nearly $25,000 in ARPA funds that were intended to help area residents with rent, mortgage and utility payments.
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Rockdale and Newton County, October 21-23
It's time to make plans for the weekend - visit a fall festival, catch live music and more in Rockdale and Newton Counties.
The City of Conyers is seeking Proposals from qualified contractors
The City of Conyers is seeking Proposals from qualified contractors interested in providing all labor, materials, and equipment for the RV Lot Reconfiguration at the Georgia International Horse Park, located at 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers, GA 30012. Bids will be accepted until the bid opening date and time on November 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. EST at the City of Conyers located at 901 OKelly Street, Conyers, Georgia 30012. A Mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on November 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST at the Georgia International Horse Park, Administrative Offices, located at 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers, GA 30012. Failure to attend the pre-proposal meeting from beginning to end will result in disqualification of proposal response. Please bring a copy of the solicitation documents to the pre-proposal meeting as copies will not be provided to you. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this bid no later than November 7, 2022 by 5:00 p.m. EST. Answers to questions that materially change the conditions and specifications of the RFP will be issued in an addendum and posted to the Citys website at www.conyersga.com. Questions about any aspect of the RFP shall be submitted in writing (via e-mail) to: Brian Frix, P.E., Email: brian.frix@conyersga.gov. A 5% Bid Bond will be required. 902-83957 10/19 26 11/2 9 2022.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Othniel Oliver Thomas, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Olivia Gordon-Thomas Personal Representative's Address: 318 Bridgewood DR Conyers GA 30094 This 28 day of September, 2022. 908-84136, 10/19,26,11/2,9,2022.
Increased homestead exemption on Rockdale County ballot
CONYERS — Some Rockdale County residents could see an increased homestead exemption on school district property taxes if a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot gains approval. As proposed, the referendum would increase the homestead exemption on school taxes to $50,000 for residents who are 65 years of age or older or who are permanently disabled.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18:. • Christopher Steven Carroll, 40, Helen Road, Covington; probation violation.
