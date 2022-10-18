ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some fresh and delicious seafood in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. If you're looking for great seafood, you can't go wrong with this place in the Flats. Of course, their oysters are fantastic. Customers love the Blue Point oysters, which come from Long Island and have a pleasantly sweet aftertaste. They also have Fortune Cove, Pemaquid, and Mookiemoto oysters. If you don't care for oysters, they also have a fantastic lobster roll with butter-poached meat, green goddess dressing, and celery-fennel slaw. Their menu also has fresh poke bowls and non-seafood options like steak and burgers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: October 20, 2022

Spooky finds for your pet! Barktown Willoughby is located on Erie Street in Willoughby. Halloween Brewery Crawl! Broadview Brewing Co. is located on Towpath Road in Broadview Heights. Cleveland Clinic. Dietician Julia Zumpano from the Cleveland Clinic shared some heart healthy foods!. Dave Crider Designs. Handcrafted resin furniture! Dave Crider...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local joints. If you're craving a tasty hot dog, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their Coney hot dogs, which are topped with their house-made Coney sauce. If you're feeling particularly hungry, they offer half-pound Angus beef hot dogs. Mama's also has mac & cheese Coney hot dogs; in addition to being topped with their Coney sauce, the hot dog is topped with Mama's house-made mac & cheese. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings (sliced tomato, pickle, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard, and a poppy-seed bun); Frito dogs with nacho cheese, their homemade chili, and of course, Fritos; and vegan hot dogs.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

In a busy week, Dillard’s at Beachwood Place nabs eight shoplifters: Beachwood Police Blotter

At 6:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police arrested a Cleveland girl, 17, for stealing clothing totaling $201.97 from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. At 11:50 p.m. Oct. 12, police were called to Beachwood Pointe Rehabilitation, 23900 Chagrin Blvd., where an employee, a Bedford Heights woman, 62, reported that she had been threatened by a co-worker, an East Cleveland man, 32.
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Solon boy last seen on Cleveland’s East Side

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community on Oct. 18 to help find missing juvenile, Jeffery Lewis. Lewis was last seen in the area of East 124th Street in Cleveland, according to police. It is unknown what he was wearing. Call police at 440-248-1234 if you see him...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Scrubs Made With Love

Pamper your skin! Honey Scrubs N’ Stuff will be at the Van Aken District on Saturday!
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights should not be culling deer

Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH

