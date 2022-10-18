Weymouth Paving Business Owner Hit With $784K Tax Bill

A judge ordered the owner of a Weymouth paving company to pay more than $784,799, seven years' worth of income and employment taxes, authorities said.

Robert Brainard, 52, who owns Got Pavement Needs, Inc. pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion earlier this year after the IRS said it found he'd underreported his income and pocketed $593,993 in unpaid taxes from 2014 through 2021, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. The IRS said he used that extra money to pay his employees in cash to avoid employment taxes.

Federal regulators also accused Brainard of transferring ownership of his company in a straw sale while he continued to run Got Pavement Needs and collect its income.