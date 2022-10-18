Woman Rescued After Sailboat Overturns In Peconic Bay

The area of the rescue. Photo Credit: Google Maps and US Coast Guard Northeast

A woman was rescued from the waters off Long Island after her Sunfish sailboat capsized.

The incident took place in Southampton around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 in Peconic Bay near Robbins Island.

The woman, Barbara Gilman, age 56, from Georgia, was able to call for help, and Southampton Patrol Units, Southampton Marine Patrol, US Coast Guard, and state police boat responded along with Southampton and North Sea Fire Departments and Southampton Volunteer Ambulance, said Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police.

The US Coast Guard reached Gilman and assisted her out of the water, Ralph said.

Gilman was taken to an area hospital for cold exposure.

