Meghan Markle Opens Up About Being ‘Reduced’ to a ‘Bimbo’ on ‘Deal or No Deal’

By Helen Holmes
 3 days ago
Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images

On the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan Markle discussed the “bimbo” archetype with socialite and mogul Paris Hilton, whom Markle admitted she was “nervous” to interview. The Duchess of Sussex also discussed her stint as a “briefcase girl” on Deal or No Deal. “I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks,” Markle said. “And little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype, the word bimbo...It’s a word that is used to cut down a beautiful woman to kind of say well she’s beautiful, but maybe she’s slutty or maybe she’s silly or stupid.”

