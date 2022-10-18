ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Superfly’ Actor Gets 50 Years to Life for Luring Models Then Raping Them

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNRxb_0idaK7OI00
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty

Los Angeles rapper and Superfly extra Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for several counts of rape. Police said the 27-year-old would reach out to models offering to help them, luring them to locations he said were for music video shoots or places to meet other celebrities. Once he was alone with the women, he would sexually assault them. Walker was arrested in 2018 and later convicted of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. His defense lawyer, Andrew Flier, claimed, “Each one of these women voluntarily made their own decisions,” according to NBC Los Angeles . “He didn’t force them. ... It’s payback to Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen.” However, Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace said Walker was “truly a predator.”

Read it at People

Comments / 29

Liberty
3d ago

You had it all and you blew it. Now you have 50-years to sit in prison and think about what you could of had and what you did. What an embarrassment to people that know you, to the fans that you had, but mostly to your family. If you were related to me I would disown you. Guess your newly acquired stardom went to your head and gave you too much power. Bye Boy! SMH

Reply(2)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bravotv.com

Heather & Terry Dubrow Sell Their House, Dubrow Chateau, for Record-Breaking $55M

Heather Dubrow's iconic mansion, Dubrow Chateau, is under new ownership. After The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed on October 16 at BravoCon 2022 that she and husband Terry Dubrow bought a "love shack" in Los Angeles, she confirmed on October 21 to ET that the couple also sold their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55,000,000.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

‘This is a very sick person’: Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed by homeless man in North Hollywood

A young woman is recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from a brutal random attack by a stranger who was walking past her in broad daylight. The attack happened last Monday in North Hollywood when 24-year-old Kyli Watts was walking on Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Cole, allegedly plunged a pair of gardening […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva disputes family claims in rough arrest captured on video

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is sounding off after a video involving his deputies went viral for the wrong reasons. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed a man being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. The family of the man, Blake Anderson, arrested in the video questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
insideedition.com

Mother of LAPD Officer Who Died in Training Claims He Was Beaten to Death

The mother of a deceased Los Angeles police officer has filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Los Angeles following the death of her son. Officer Houston Tipping, a 5-year veteran in the department, sustained injuries in a training exercise on May 26 earlier this year, according to a police inquiry report into the officer's death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
INGLEWOOD, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Local Hollywood Executive Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Federal Prison for Fraudulently Obtaining $1.7 Million in COVID-Relief Loans

William Sadleir sentenced to 41 months in federal prison this week. The former chairman and CEO of Beverly Hills-based Aviron Pictures was sentenced this week to 41 months in federal prison for applying for and receiving $1.7 million in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for Aviron entities when the entire operation was being shuttered because of his embezzlement.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Karen Bass, the Frontrunner for L.A. Mayor, Is Getting a Lot of Advice

As his term in office winds down, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has kept a low profile. But he spoke at a recent downtown luncheon and offered some advice to the next mayor — whether it’s Karen Bass or Rick Caruso. “The top three issues for my successor — it’s housing, it’s housing and it’s housing,” Garcetti said. “There is no issue more important than housing.” Bass is leading Caruso by a significant margin in the polls, and so she in particular has been getting a lot of advice lately. Among her most influential supporters is Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood mogul who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
33K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy