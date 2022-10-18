ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman Thinks It’s ‘Absurd’ to Defund the Police

By Asta Hemenway
 3 days ago
Mark Makela/Getty

John Fetterman was never into the idea of defunding police. In an interview with Semafor, the Pennsylvania candidate for Senate called the idea “absurd” and said police are the “most important tool” in keeping the state’s streets safe. “From my own experience I’d say, anytime you have fewer police, you’re going to have more crime,” he said. “I just feel that police are always going to be a critical part of the conversation, and they are critical to being successful.” The murder of George Floyd in 2020 led to calls to “defund” the police, often by reducing law enforcement budgets and directing some of the funding to mental health services instead. Fetterman, who was criticized for holding a Black jogger at gunpoint in 2013 after believing he was involved a shooting, said he had a good relationship with police when he was a mayor. Instead of defunding law enforcement, he said he believes gun control would be more helpful in reducing crime.

Kenneth Kerstetter
3d ago

you lie a lot because your in favor of refund the police so if you lie now you will always lie to the voters

