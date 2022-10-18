Freeze warning issued for Cherokee County

A map from the National Weather Service shows lows forecast for Georgia Wednesday morning. National Weather Service

Cherokee County and other parts of north and central Georgia have been issued a freeze warning for Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service announced.

Tuesday morning saw temperatures in the 30s in Cherokee, with wind chill at about 29 degrees Fahrenheit, according to NWS Atlanta. In the afternoon, the high is expected to be about 54.

Colder temperatures are expected Wednesday morning, with a low of 29. The freeze warning begins at midnight and lasts through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

People in the area are advised to take steps to protect sensitive outdoor plants and pipes that could freeze.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing," the NWS said.