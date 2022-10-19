ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Watch: Aidan Turner stars in thriller series 'The Suspect'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Sundance Now is giving a glimpse of the new series The Suspect .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0Vkv_0idaJv2E00
Aidan Turner stars in the new thriller series "The Suspect." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Tuesday featuring Aidan Turner.

The Suspect is based on the Michael Robotham novel of the same name. The series follows Dr. Joe O'Loughlin (Turner), a psychologist with a seemingly perfect life who becomes a suspect in a murder case.

"When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery, veteran police office DI Vincent Ruiz (Shaun Parkes) and his young partner DS Riya (Anjli Mohindra) are assigned to the investigation. But has the young woman been murdered or is this a case of suicide? As a successful author, Doctor Joe's opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi he's only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise," an official description reads.

"Now known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking, does Joe have more to hide? His recent diagnosis with a debilitating illness could explain his behavior. But as the investigation into Catherine's death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?"

Camilla Beeput, Adam James, Sian Clifford and Bobby Scofield also star.

The Suspect is written by Peter Berry and directed by James Strong and Camilla Strøm Henriksen. Berry, Strong and Jake Lushington also serve as executive producers.

The series premieres Nov. 3 on Sundance Now and AMC+.

Turner is known for playing Ross Poldark on Poldark and Leonardo da Vinci in Leonardo . He also portrayed Kili in The Hobbit movies.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh

If Don't Worry Darling just didn't give you enough of your Florence Pugh fix, then you're in luck - she'll be back sooner than you think in a brand new Netflix thriller. The psychological drama, set in 1862 in the Irish Midlands, is an adaption on the best selling novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, the author of Room, so you just know it's going to be good.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Yellowstone’s prequel ‘1923’ adds another star power cast member

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe continues to grow with new cast announcements for the upcoming prequel, 1923. The series is packed full of star power already, with leading actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren taking on Dutton family roles. Who else is making a splash in 1923? It was announced...
MONTANA STATE
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Distractify

Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
466K+
Followers
66K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy