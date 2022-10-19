Watch: Aidan Turner stars in thriller series 'The Suspect'

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Sundance Now is giving a glimpse of the new series The Suspect .

Aidan Turner stars in the new thriller series "The Suspect." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Tuesday featuring Aidan Turner.

The Suspect is based on the Michael Robotham novel of the same name. The series follows Dr. Joe O'Loughlin (Turner), a psychologist with a seemingly perfect life who becomes a suspect in a murder case.

"When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery, veteran police office DI Vincent Ruiz (Shaun Parkes) and his young partner DS Riya (Anjli Mohindra) are assigned to the investigation. But has the young woman been murdered or is this a case of suicide? As a successful author, Doctor Joe's opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi he's only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise," an official description reads.

"Now known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking, does Joe have more to hide? His recent diagnosis with a debilitating illness could explain his behavior. But as the investigation into Catherine's death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?"

Camilla Beeput, Adam James, Sian Clifford and Bobby Scofield also star.

The Suspect is written by Peter Berry and directed by James Strong and Camilla Strøm Henriksen. Berry, Strong and Jake Lushington also serve as executive producers.

The series premieres Nov. 3 on Sundance Now and AMC+.

Turner is known for playing Ross Poldark on Poldark and Leonardo da Vinci in Leonardo . He also portrayed Kili in The Hobbit movies.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com