Labor protests go nationwide in France

By Daniel J. Graeber
 3 days ago
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron is the latest Western leader facing pressure over the economy as walkouts that began at the nation's oil refineries spilled over Tuesday to become a general strike.

Trade unions across the French economy called for general strikes to rally for pay raises that would match inflation in the world's sixth-largest economy, behind India. Protests began at the nation's oil refineries, but spread by the weekend to include transportation laborers, teachers and public hospital workers.

Most of the inflationary strains gripping the global economy are the result of high energy prices. That translates to soaring profits for energy companies, but wage growth hasn't kept pace.

Reporting from The New York Times finds Macron is now facing widespread criticism. Labor leaders have come to describe the growing frustration with his administration as the "autumn of discontent," the newspaper added.

The International Monetary Fund in its latest report on the global economy finds the French economy is on pace to expand by 2.5% this year, a slowdown from the 6.8% growth rate in 2021. It should slow down even further next year with 0.7% growth, a forecast that represented a downward adjustment from the IMF.

Consumer prices, meanwhile, have increased by more than 6% from year-ago levels in no small part because of the war in Ukraine, which has impacted the price of everything from natural gas to grains. French inflation, however, is not as high as other developed economies, though the frustrations are no less severe.

Macron is vying for a second term in office and the general unrest is a concern given that he lost the majority in the lower house of the French Parliament in June. Jean Garrigues, a political historian, told the Bloomberg news agency that wages are a mounting source of frustration for the working public.

"There is a real atmosphere of concern and anger because of the decline of purchasing power, and workers from all sectors want salary increases," he said.

Protests have already led to gasoline shortages -- about a quarter of all fueling stations in the country are dry -- and Tuesday's action has created major transportation bottlenecks.

Similar frustrations have been expressed around the globe, from the United States to Great Britain, where Prime Minister Liz Truss is scrambling to right the ship after the disastrous launch of her economic plan.

Nevertheless, French protests are not expected to have major ramifications for the country. Etienne Ollian, a sociologist at French engineering school Polytechnique, told the Times the risk of a government collapse "is relatively limited."

WASHINGTON STATE
