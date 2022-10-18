Read full article on original website
Philadelphia shooting suspect previously exonerated from 2012 murder conviction turns himself in
Jahmir Harris, the Philadelphia suspect wanted in connection to a September shooting after being exonerated for murder in 2021, turned himself in to police.
Philadelphia DA Krasner slammed by murder victim's sister: 'We're fed up ... not going to take it anymore'
Linda Cruz' brother Charles Gossett was gunned down in Overbrook, West Philadelphia last month, in an incident wherein convict Jamir Harris is accused of being a driver for the alleged shooters.
My restaurant's window was smashed in Philadelphia, where our leaders are failing their most basic duty
Companies are closing or not renewing leases based on safety concerns for their employees and the never-ending shoplifting problem in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia DA Krasner claims Republican focus on city crime is 'racist messaging'
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Friday claimed that Republicans' preoccupation with crime ahead of the midterms was "racist messaging."
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner 'disappointed' in potential impeachment, says its for 'political points'
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said that the push to impeach him is only being done for 'political points' and said that he's 'utterly disappointed' in the Select Committee's approach.
Princeton University student death: Classmates, Ohio community remember Misrach Ewunetie as questions swirl
One day after Misrach Ewunetie’s body was discovered in an outdoor area on Princeton University’s campus, classmates are mourning the 20-year-old undergrad.
Missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie found dead, prosecutor says
Missing Princeton University undergrad student Misrach Ewunetie has been found deceased nearly a week after she was last seen, according to authorities.
Missing Princeton student: New photos emerge of university police searching for undergrad last seen 6 days ago
Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has been missing since around 3 a.m. Friday, when she was spotted in the area of the Scully Hall dormitory on Princeton University’s campus, police said.
Swing voters rip Fetterman on MSNBC: ‘Hard to watch him speak’, ‘sore eye for the Democratic Party'
During an MSNBC "Morning Joe" segment on Friday, Pennsylvania swing voters expressed concern over Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's health.
Jean Segura gets it done on both sides as Phillies take NLCS lead over Padres in Game 3
With their win over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 on Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies are two wins away from making it to the World Series.
Eagles' Jason Kelce not a fan of quarterback rants: 'Get the f--- up out of my face!'
Tom Brady's sideline rant during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday is not something veteran center Jason Kelce would respond well too.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart on dustup with Joel Embiid: ‘Could have cracked his head open, but I didn’t’
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart said he showed "maturity" by not retaliating against Sixers center Joel Embiid in the third quarter of Tuesday night's opening game.
