Read full article on original website
Related
Texas man arrested for allegedly murdering woman after she beat him at basketball: police
A Dallas man was arrested Thursday for allegedly murdering a woman after she beat him in a basketball game earlier this month, police said.
Raleigh mass shooting: Who is Austin Thompson, the 15-year-old suspect behind North Carolina rampage?
Raleigh, North Carolina, officials on Friday identified the victims of Thursday's mass shooting, who include a 16-year-old boy and a police officer who was on his way to work.
'Knockout game' attackers punch retired NYPD officer in head: 'Anyone can be a victim at any time'
Retired NYPD police officer Harvey Kraft issued a stark warning, demanding action on the crime crisis after he was randomly attacked in broad daylight
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Horror as man in his 20s plunges to his death from 311ft Canary Wharf tower block – before police find woman with face and head injuries inside flat
A man in his 20s has plunged to his death from a Canary Wharf tower block, while a woman has been rushed to hospital with facial and head injuries. It is thought that the man fell from the 311-foot Talisman Tower in Lincoln Plaza on the Isle of Dogs, east London.
Toddler Fatally Shoots Infant in the Face: Police
Police said a 3-year-old inside the residence fired the weapon that killed the infant.
Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety
A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
We’re twins who were strangled to death four months before we were born – and have chilling ‘proof’ of our past life
TWIN boys who claimed to be reincarnated vividly described how their former selves were strangled by a mob and thrown down a well. Ramoo and Rajoo were born four months after the murders - with birthmarks on their bodies allegedly showing wounds from where they were held down by the killers.
Daily Beast
Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search
As the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar. Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.
Man Who Was Missing for Five Years Found Alive and Well — But He Claims It’s Not Him
People go missing every single day. According to some statistics, there are almost 1800 that go missing in the U.S. every single day (source: WorldPopulationview.com) — and I would imagine a similar percentage of Canadians. Some of those may have met a nefarious fate while others may decide to disappear on their own for whatever reasons they have. Sometimes, we never know what happens to the person.
Man Accused of Double Murder Kept Victim Captive in Shipping Container, Prosecutor Says
A man accused of murdering two women kept one of his victims captive for months, a U.K. court heard Tuesday. Mark Brown, 41, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33. Prosecutors say Brown met both of his victims through an escort site and that he had interests in “extreme sexual activities.” He allegedly kept Ware as a “voluntary prisoner” during a relationship which became increasingly controlling, jurors heard. Brown allegedly killed Ware in May 2021 but tried to make it seem like she was still alive by collecting her prescription and welfare payments. Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC says Brown then killed Morgan in November 2021 and burned her body in an oil barrel. In a note to a school friend, the court heard Brown described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” who had done things which “weigh heavily on my heart, in my head and soul.”Read it at The Guardian
Two boys aged 13 and 14 are rushed to hospital after they are stabbed in broad daylight as police arrest two teenagers
Two boys, just 13 and 14 years old, were rushed to hospital today after being stabbed in broad daylight. The teenagers, local to the area, were knifed at around 3.30pm on Cobden Avenue in Southampton. Emergency services were called following reports of a serious assault. Two 13-year-old boys and a...
Jury is sworn in for trial of eight people including TikTok star and her mother accused of murdering two men, both 21, who died in a crash on the A46
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of eight people accused of murdering two cousins, who died in a crash on the A46. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died in the collision on February 11, 2022. The victims, both from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were in a...
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
Drew Barrymore recalls being ‘drunk’ and making out with George Clooney's friend after her divorce in 2002
Drew Barrymore is sharing details about a time she was "drunk" and "made out" with one of George Clooney’s best friends. Clooney is set to appear as a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, and in a preview of the episode, Barrymore revealed that she had an intimate moment with Waldo Sanchez, Clooney's hairstylist friend.
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing their unborn child: report
A Texas man charged with attacking his pregnant girlfriend and killing their unborn child accepted a plea deal Monday and will serve no jail time.
‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’
A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
Portland cops uncover cache of weapons in convicted felon's tent as crime concerns mount in city
Portland police found three loaded guns in the tent of a convicted felon, who had an outstanding warrant. Residents have reiterated their concerns over safety and homeless population.
Raleigh teen shooter exchanged gunfire with officers, stabbed and shot brother: preliminary report
The teen accused of killing five in Raleigh, North Carolina, exchanged gunfire with police and shot and stabbed his older brother to death, according to a police report.
British mother, 46, becomes fourth member of her family to die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh
A British mother has become the fourth member of her family to die in a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning while visiting relatives in Bangladesh. Hosne Ara Islam, 46, has died in hospital three months after her family were struck down in the mystery suspected poisoning, the Cardiff Bangladeshi Society confirmed.
Fox News
842K+
Followers
5K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0