ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferriday, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana police officer accused of theft of evidence within the department; placed on administrative leave

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department. The department contacted the Louisiana State Police and requested them to conduct the criminal investigation. Today, we were notified by the Louisiana State Police that they arrested a Pineville police officerregarding […]
PINEVILLE, LA
klax-tv.com

APD Seeking Public Help to Locate Aggravated Assault Suspect

Alexandria, La. (Oct. 20, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate an individual wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on October 7. At approximately 8:35 p.m. that night, APD officers responded to a hold-up alarm at a convenience store in...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.

Report raises concerns, unknowns of Cleco’s Project Diamond Vault, carbon capture investments. An article published through The Guardian is calling into question Louisiana’s ability to successfully provide carbon capture technology at power and manufacturing plants. The focus of that article was on the Rapides Parish-based 'Project Diamond Vault' at Cleco's Brame Energy Center.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Maddie Naff. Maddie’s last known location was at Rosalie in Natchez, Mississippi. Naff’s vehicle was left on the premises, so it is likely she is traveling by foot. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on the right side […]
NATCHEZ, MS
kalb.com

Accused Alexandria RADE informant rapist captured in Mississippi

Report raises concerns, unknowns of Cleco’s Project Diamond Vault, carbon capture investments. An article published through The Guardian is calling into question Louisiana’s ability to successfully provide carbon capture technology at power and manufacturing plants. The focus of that article was on the Rapides Parish-based 'Project Diamond Vault' at Cleco's Brame Energy Center.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Pineville PD: Shots fired last night result in arrest of convicted felon

PINEVILLE, La (WNTZ) – Yesterday, the Pineville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Byron Street. Upon arrival of our patrol officers and assisted by investigators from the criminal investigation division, they identified suspects at 314 Byron Street. After further investigation, PPD...
PINEVILLE, LA
klax-tv.com

RADE Highway Interdiction Team recovers 166 pounds of suspected high grade marijuana

On October 12th, 2022, deputies assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Highway Interdiction Team were working highway interdiction on Interstate 49, just south of the Alexandria. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck for a traffic violation and during their interview with the driver, Deputies were alerted to the possibility of narcotics in the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Xiaolong Liang, 35 of Colorado, exited the vehicle as K9 “Beny” conducted a free air sniff around the truck. “Beny” immediately gave a positive alert to an unknown narcotic coming from the bed of the truck and upon a search of the truck bed, Deputies located approximately 166 pounds of suspected high grade marijuana. Deputies also located a bottle of Promethazine (with Codeine) syrup and $2,250.00 in assorted U.S. currency.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Corrections Cadet Arrested for Malfeasance

Avoyelles Parish, La – Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) investigators secured evidence and a contraband smuggler's confession. Monday night, RLCC officers questioned 38-year-old Nikki Bergeron of Marksville, Louisiana. Bergeron admitted to recently smuggling two contraband cell phones to inmates at the prison. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Deputies booked Bergeron into...
MARKSVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies searching for suspects who allegedly vandalized mailboxes in Catahoula Parish; award offered

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department is offering a $100 reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspects responsible for the vandalism of mailboxes on Highway 8 west of Harrisonburg, La. According to authorities, the incidents took place on October 13, 2022, or October 14, 2022. […]
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Fatal shooting in Clayton remains under investigation

CLAYTON, La. — Authorities are still investigating a fatal Thursday morning shooting in Clayton. A 16-year-old reportedly shot and killed 26-year-old Zavonta Washington. Initially, investigators said the shooting was justified because Washington had reportedly tried to break into the home through a window, said Brandy Spears, who is the public information officer for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CLAYTON, LA
Natchez Democrat

Missing Fayette man identified in fatal crash near Franklin County highway

HAMBURG — The remains and vehicle of a missing man from Fayette were found on Wednesday morning off of Highway 33 in Hamburg after what appears to be a single-car accident. Corporal Craig James, who is a Public Affairs Officer with Mississippi Highway Patrol, said a car driven by Lennell Snyder, 35, of Fayette was found at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
FAYETTE, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish

UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
OLLA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy