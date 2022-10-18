Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in relation to an ongoing investigation of the recent death of 17-year-old Giah Barrere, whose body was found at the Paragon Casino Resort on October 3. The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department arrested Alexis Noel Dauzat, 21, of Marksville, for one count of...
Louisiana police officer accused of theft of evidence within the department; placed on administrative leave
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department. The department contacted the Louisiana State Police and requested them to conduct the criminal investigation. Today, we were notified by the Louisiana State Police that they arrested a Pineville police officerregarding […]
klax-tv.com
APD Seeking Public Help to Locate Aggravated Assault Suspect
Alexandria, La. (Oct. 20, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate an individual wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on October 7. At approximately 8:35 p.m. that night, APD officers responded to a hold-up alarm at a convenience store in...
Man to be sentenced for murdering woman, hiding her body in wooded area in Louisiana
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Florida man was convicted Wednesday and will be sentenced for in two weeks for killing a Pineville woman in 2019 and concealing her body in a wooded area in St. Landry Parish. Robert McPhearson, now 35, will likely face life in prison without the possibility of parole for […]
kalb.com
APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.
Report raises concerns, unknowns of Cleco’s Project Diamond Vault, carbon capture investments. An article published through The Guardian is calling into question Louisiana’s ability to successfully provide carbon capture technology at power and manufacturing plants. The focus of that article was on the Rapides Parish-based 'Project Diamond Vault' at Cleco's Brame Energy Center.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Maddie Naff. Maddie’s last known location was at Rosalie in Natchez, Mississippi. Naff’s vehicle was left on the premises, so it is likely she is traveling by foot. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on the right side […]
kalb.com
Accused Alexandria RADE informant rapist captured in Mississippi
cenlanow.com
Pineville PD: Shots fired last night result in arrest of convicted felon
PINEVILLE, La (WNTZ) – Yesterday, the Pineville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Byron Street. Upon arrival of our patrol officers and assisted by investigators from the criminal investigation division, they identified suspects at 314 Byron Street. After further investigation, PPD...
klax-tv.com
RADE Highway Interdiction Team recovers 166 pounds of suspected high grade marijuana
On October 12th, 2022, deputies assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Highway Interdiction Team were working highway interdiction on Interstate 49, just south of the Alexandria. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck for a traffic violation and during their interview with the driver, Deputies were alerted to the possibility of narcotics in the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Xiaolong Liang, 35 of Colorado, exited the vehicle as K9 “Beny” conducted a free air sniff around the truck. “Beny” immediately gave a positive alert to an unknown narcotic coming from the bed of the truck and upon a search of the truck bed, Deputies located approximately 166 pounds of suspected high grade marijuana. Deputies also located a bottle of Promethazine (with Codeine) syrup and $2,250.00 in assorted U.S. currency.
KNOE TV8
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
westcentralsbest.com
Corrections Cadet Arrested for Malfeasance
Avoyelles Parish, La – Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) investigators secured evidence and a contraband smuggler's confession. Monday night, RLCC officers questioned 38-year-old Nikki Bergeron of Marksville, Louisiana. Bergeron admitted to recently smuggling two contraband cell phones to inmates at the prison. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Deputies booked Bergeron into...
Deputies searching for suspects who allegedly vandalized mailboxes in Catahoula Parish; award offered
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department is offering a $100 reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspects responsible for the vandalism of mailboxes on Highway 8 west of Harrisonburg, La. According to authorities, the incidents took place on October 13, 2022, or October 14, 2022. […]
15-year-old arrested after making social media threats against La. High School, authorities say
Deputies of the Richland Parish Sheriff's Office, Mangham Police, and the Madison Parish Sheriff's Office discovered that a 15-year-old male juvenile of Tallulah, La. was the person who created the social media post.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Fatal shooting in Clayton remains under investigation
CLAYTON, La. — Authorities are still investigating a fatal Thursday morning shooting in Clayton. A 16-year-old reportedly shot and killed 26-year-old Zavonta Washington. Initially, investigators said the shooting was justified because Washington had reportedly tried to break into the home through a window, said Brandy Spears, who is the public information officer for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Group of juvenile inmates transferred to Angola Tuesday, a look inside the facility
The site will be a "temporary facility", used to rehabilitate young inmates, through therapeutic services.
WLBT
Missing Fayette man dies after crashing into tree in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was reported missing by his family last month died during a crash in Franklin County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash Wednesday morning on Highway 33 North. Lenelle Snyder, 35, of Fayette, Mississippi, was traveling north when he left...
Fire destroys entire block in the Downtown Tallulah area; no fatalities reported
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the City of Tallulah experienced a massive fire that affected an entire block in the downtown area. According to officials, there were no fatalities in the fire. As always, we will keep you update as we receive more information.
Natchez Democrat
Missing Fayette man identified in fatal crash near Franklin County highway
HAMBURG — The remains and vehicle of a missing man from Fayette were found on Wednesday morning off of Highway 33 in Hamburg after what appears to be a single-car accident. Corporal Craig James, who is a Public Affairs Officer with Mississippi Highway Patrol, said a car driven by Lennell Snyder, 35, of Fayette was found at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish
UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission
Upon arrival at the grain elevator, White allegedly sold the wheat in his name and retained the funds of the sale.
