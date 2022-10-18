On October 12th, 2022, deputies assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Highway Interdiction Team were working highway interdiction on Interstate 49, just south of the Alexandria. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck for a traffic violation and during their interview with the driver, Deputies were alerted to the possibility of narcotics in the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Xiaolong Liang, 35 of Colorado, exited the vehicle as K9 “Beny” conducted a free air sniff around the truck. “Beny” immediately gave a positive alert to an unknown narcotic coming from the bed of the truck and upon a search of the truck bed, Deputies located approximately 166 pounds of suspected high grade marijuana. Deputies also located a bottle of Promethazine (with Codeine) syrup and $2,250.00 in assorted U.S. currency.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO