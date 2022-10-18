ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

247Sports

Franklin County's Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky

Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman (5-foot-10, 205) has decommitted from Kentucky. "I'd like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family. Kentucky could still be a landing spot. as that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision," Moorman wrote on Twitter.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky recruit decommits after more than year-long commitment

Kentucky has lost one of its earliest commitments to the 2023 class, as an in-state running back wrote on social media that he would decommit from the Wildcats. Kaden Moorman, who committed to UK on Oct. 8, 2021, said he wanted to be useful with his 5 official visits and make the best decision for him and his family. Moorman is 3-star running back out of Frankfort, Kentucky (Franklin County) and is listed at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, according to the 247Sports Composite. Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow served as his primary recruiter.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Wednesday Headlines: Reed Sheppard Support Fund Edition

At the end of July, Eastern Kentucky saw horrible flooding that took many lives and destroyed so much in that part of the state. Almost immediately after the flooding occurred, SOAR launched an Eastern Kentucky Student Relief Fund with 100% of donations going directly towards student and whatever they need as they face a challenging school year.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington ready to host the world for Breeders’ Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The world of horse racing will be coming to Lexington for the Breeders’ Cup. Before those big races at Keeneland, there will be plenty of events to take in around the city. The first thing on the CHI Saint Joseph Breeders’ Cup Festival 2022 agenda...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Calipari hinting at a potential DJ Wagner commitment?

John Calipari and his staff are currently trying to add the final pieces to the 2023 recruiting class. After a huge commitment from 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw, one player remains on the board that is already quite popular among the Big Blue Nation. DJ Wagner, had long been seen as...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
wslmradio.com

Michael D. “Mike” Sullivan, age 59 of, Lexington, Kentucky

Michael D. “Mike” Sullivan, age 59 of, Lexington, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 as a result of a motorcycle accident. Born January 15, 1963, he was the son of James and Barbara (Wingfield) Sullivan. He was a licensed electrician and trained and raced horses at Churchill...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 killed in Frankfort crash that completely shut a road down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified the 83-year-old woman as Ruth Mayes of Frankfort. Mayes was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. by the coroner’s office. At 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, Frankfort police responded to a crash on Wilkinson Boulevard and Fair...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop in Ky.

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Farmers are hitting the fields, across the Bluegrass, harvesting corn and soybeans. Kentucky enjoyed a record corn crop last year and is hoping for the same this year. The majority of the corn, harvested in central and eastern Kentucky, stays right here, going into bourbon.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Susan Witten’s disqualification from KY State Rep. race explained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Oct. 20, Susan Witten has been disqualified from the district 31 House of Representative race. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law says that candidates must reside in the district they plan to run for. Witten filed her paperwork...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Tom Emberton, former judge and gubernatorial candidate, dies at 90

EDMONTON — Tom Emberton, a former chief judge to the Kentucky Court of Appeals and executive assistant to Kentucky Governor Louie B. Nunn, has died. He was 90. Metcalfe County Coroner Larry Wilson said Emberton’s home caught fire sometime early Thursday. The coroner’s office did not confirm his death because his body was yet to be found. Emberton apparently reentered the home after it was ablaze but never returned outside.
EDMONTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week

This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
CALVERT CITY, KY
k105.com

Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

