Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Franklin County's Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky
Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman (5-foot-10, 205) has decommitted from Kentucky. "I'd like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family. Kentucky could still be a landing spot. as that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision," Moorman wrote on Twitter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky recruit decommits after more than year-long commitment
Kentucky has lost one of its earliest commitments to the 2023 class, as an in-state running back wrote on social media that he would decommit from the Wildcats. Kaden Moorman, who committed to UK on Oct. 8, 2021, said he wanted to be useful with his 5 official visits and make the best decision for him and his family. Moorman is 3-star running back out of Frankfort, Kentucky (Franklin County) and is listed at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, according to the 247Sports Composite. Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow served as his primary recruiter.
aseaofblue.com
Wednesday Headlines: Reed Sheppard Support Fund Edition
At the end of July, Eastern Kentucky saw horrible flooding that took many lives and destroyed so much in that part of the state. Almost immediately after the flooding occurred, SOAR launched an Eastern Kentucky Student Relief Fund with 100% of donations going directly towards student and whatever they need as they face a challenging school year.
WKYT 27
Lexington ready to host the world for Breeders’ Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The world of horse racing will be coming to Lexington for the Breeders’ Cup. Before those big races at Keeneland, there will be plenty of events to take in around the city. The first thing on the CHI Saint Joseph Breeders’ Cup Festival 2022 agenda...
aseaofblue.com
Calipari hinting at a potential DJ Wagner commitment?
John Calipari and his staff are currently trying to add the final pieces to the 2023 recruiting class. After a huge commitment from 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw, one player remains on the board that is already quite popular among the Big Blue Nation. DJ Wagner, had long been seen as...
Kentucky Potentially Facing Minor Injury Issues Ahead of Regular Season
Kentucky men's basketball will open its season in 19 days, taking on the Howard Bison inside Rupp Arena on Nov. 7. On Wednesday, head coach John Calipari spoke at SEC Media Days, addressing reporters and discussing his upcoming 14th season as skipper of the Wildcats. Kentucky will play ...
JuTahn McClain Emerging as Complimentary Option to Chris Rodriguez in Kentucky Offense
Before the start of the season, Kentucky was expected to have one of the deepest running back rooms in the nation. When healthy, it appeared that offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello would have a quartet of capable backs to pick and choose from, mixing each one into a deep playbook that ...
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks on upcoming matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols have a matchup with UT-Martin on Saturday in Neyland Stadium so the matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on October 29 isn’t on their mind quite yet. Kentucky, however, has a bye this weekend, which means they’re already thinking about the Vols. On Tuesday, Wildcats head...
Humans remains found in 2004 ID’d as missing Kentucky man
Human remains found in 2004 near a southern Indiana lake have been identified as those of a long-missing Kentucky man, officials said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were positively identified as those of Steve Gabbard, a Louisville, Kentucky, man who was 38 when he was reported missing in 2002.
Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
wslmradio.com
Michael D. “Mike” Sullivan, age 59 of, Lexington, Kentucky
Michael D. “Mike” Sullivan, age 59 of, Lexington, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 as a result of a motorcycle accident. Born January 15, 1963, he was the son of James and Barbara (Wingfield) Sullivan. He was a licensed electrician and trained and raced horses at Churchill...
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
Police searching for missing Casey County man
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Kentucky State Police said Dennis Keith Davis, 37, was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and was last seen at his Casey County home.
fox56news.com
1 killed in Frankfort crash that completely shut a road down
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified the 83-year-old woman as Ruth Mayes of Frankfort. Mayes was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. by the coroner’s office. At 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, Frankfort police responded to a crash on Wilkinson Boulevard and Fair...
WKYT 27
Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop in Ky.
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Farmers are hitting the fields, across the Bluegrass, harvesting corn and soybeans. Kentucky enjoyed a record corn crop last year and is hoping for the same this year. The majority of the corn, harvested in central and eastern Kentucky, stays right here, going into bourbon.
Wave 3
Susan Witten’s disqualification from KY State Rep. race explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Oct. 20, Susan Witten has been disqualified from the district 31 House of Representative race. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law says that candidates must reside in the district they plan to run for. Witten filed her paperwork...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
WATCH | Kentucky businesses still struggle to find workers. Kentucky businesses still struggle to find workers. WATCH | Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop in Ky. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop...
wcluradio.com
Tom Emberton, former judge and gubernatorial candidate, dies at 90
EDMONTON — Tom Emberton, a former chief judge to the Kentucky Court of Appeals and executive assistant to Kentucky Governor Louie B. Nunn, has died. He was 90. Metcalfe County Coroner Larry Wilson said Emberton’s home caught fire sometime early Thursday. The coroner’s office did not confirm his death because his body was yet to be found. Emberton apparently reentered the home after it was ablaze but never returned outside.
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
Comments / 0