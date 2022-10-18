Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe County police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Monroe County. Dana E. Dietrich was last seen Thursday (Oct. 20) in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, Michigan. She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes. The police...
50-year-old woman found after reported missing from Bedford Twp., Mich.
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A missing woman was found uninjured at about 10 p.m. Thursday night in a wooded area about one-half of a mile from her home, after being reported missing earlier in the afternoon. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said she was taken to a hospital for exposure to cold weather.
Man charged in death of teen who was found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
Last week, 17-year-old Taya Land was found shot in the head and dumped on I-94 in Saint Clair Shores. All week, her family has been desperately working to figure out who did this and why.
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94
A Southfield man is slated to appear in court in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother, Taya Land. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized homicide charges against the 20-year-old suspect.
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old Shaunda Green vanished from Ypsilanti 39 years ago
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Shaunda Green has been missing from Ypsilanti since she was 13 years old. Green was last seen on Oct. 15, 1983. That was 39 years ago. She would be 52 years old now. Green had black hair, brown eyes, stood 5′7′' tall and weighed 130 pounds...
wtvbam.com
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department release pictures of B and E suspects
FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of possible suspects who may have been involved in a breaking and entering incident at a home in Fayette Township on Wednesday afternoon. While few details have been released by the Sheriff’s Department, a large...
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after teen shot, dumped on side of I-94
A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at workplace in Hazel Park
A shooting was reported at the property, which is located on 10 Mile and Vance, near Dequindre in Hazel Park. Police said the shooting happened after a fight between employees at the LG Energy Solution building.
Video shows multi-car accident in Washtenaw Co.
A video posted by the Michigan State Police shows a multi-vehicle car accident.
wktn.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County Claims the Life of Toledo Man
FINDLAY – A fatal crash occurred on Interstate 75 northbound, north of state Route 235, in Eagle Township early this (Friday) morning. The crash occurred at approximately 2:44 a.m. in the traffic backup from a vehicle fire. The preliminary investigation showed traffic was stopped on I-75 because of a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woodhaven teen still hospitalized after being struck by car last month when riding bicycle to school
WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A Woodhaven teenager is still fighting for his life after he was struck by a car while on his way to school last month. Aidan Garner, a junior in high school, was riding his bike to school on Sept. 26 when he was struck by a car which led him to be severely injured.
Grandmother charged with stabbing 2-year-old grandson
Multiple charges have been brought against 56-year-old Alisha Caver of Detroit after she allegedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson. The toddler is in critical condition. Caver is charged with first degree child abuse and two counts of assault.
Teen arrested in shooting death of Lyft driver in Pontiac
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's office, a 49-year-old woman from Eastpointe was found dead inside her car Friday morning with a gunshot wound at the back of her head.
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Where is Brian Grocki? 14-year-old vanished after leaving friend’s house in Trenton 32 years ago
TRENTON, Mich. – Brian Grocki was 14 years old when he vanished after reportedly leaving a friend’s house in Trenton. He was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 1990, sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. Grocki would be 46 years old now. One of...
13abc.com
Toledo Police arrest man accused in fatal East Toledo shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after shooting and killing a man in East Toledo last month. Justin Allison, 29 was arrested on Friday for the murder of Charles Marshall, 38. According to court documents, on Sept. 10, Allison got out of the passenger side of a car...
2-year-old boy stabbed by grandma inside Detroit apartment
Detroit police say a 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his grandmother inside an apartment on Thursday morning.
42 arrested in Lucas County domestic violence round-up
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Forty-two people were arrested on outstanding warrants for domestic violence in Lucas County, completing the 2022 domestic violence round-up on Wednesday. Six of those 42 warrants were felony domestic violence charges and the other 36 warrants were misdemeanor domestic violence charges. According to the Lucas...
