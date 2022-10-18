ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Monroe County police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Monroe County. Dana E. Dietrich was last seen Thursday (Oct. 20) in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, Michigan. She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes. The police...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

13-year-old Shaunda Green vanished from Ypsilanti 39 years ago

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Shaunda Green has been missing from Ypsilanti since she was 13 years old. Green was last seen on Oct. 15, 1983. That was 39 years ago. She would be 52 years old now. Green had black hair, brown eyes, stood 5′7′' tall and weighed 130 pounds...
YPSILANTI, MI
13abc.com

Toledo Police arrest man accused in fatal East Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after shooting and killing a man in East Toledo last month. Justin Allison, 29 was arrested on Friday for the murder of Charles Marshall, 38. According to court documents, on Sept. 10, Allison got out of the passenger side of a car...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

42 arrested in Lucas County domestic violence round-up

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Forty-two people were arrested on outstanding warrants for domestic violence in Lucas County, completing the 2022 domestic violence round-up on Wednesday. Six of those 42 warrants were felony domestic violence charges and the other 36 warrants were misdemeanor domestic violence charges. According to the Lucas...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
