Mississippi State

Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Mississippi

By Stacker
 3 days ago

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs . These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, become more difficult or impossible to achieve.

Unfortunately, even in a developed country like the U.S., our drinking water is not always safe. Instances like lead contamination in Flint, Michigan , water treatment plant failures in Jackson, Mississippi , and a Navy fuel storage facility leak in Honolulu are all evidence of some of the issues and dysfunctional systems that can lead to unsafe water. All of those instances are now public and either resolved or in the process of being resolved; however, despite its illegality, organizations in charge of ensuring clean, potable water for their constituents aren’t always transparent about the state of their product, thereby violating federal law.

The Government Performance and Results Act requires all federal entities to produce performance reports that include relevant statistics about their work. Part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s reports contain data about a wide variety of water quality violations, including which organizations have failed to comply with public notice rules for water contamination that they discover.

Using the EPA’s GPRA Violation Report for public notice violations, Stacker compiled a list of the largest organizations in violation of the law requiring the public to be notified of contaminated drinking water between January and June 2022. Organizations are ranked by the size of the population they serve. Ties were broken by the number of public notice violations incurred.

Read on to see which organizations in your state have incurred the largest violations.

#20. Adaton W/A #1-Josey Creek
– Population served: 2,170
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 4

#19. Pearl River Central W/A-North
– Population served: 2,204
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#18. City Of Fayette
– Population served: 2,300
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#17. Yokena-Jeff Davis Water District Inc
– Population served: 2,360
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 3

#16. Town Of North Carrollton
– Population served: 2,392
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#15. Friendship Community W/A
– Population served: 2,447
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#14. Poor House W/A #1
– Population served: 2,785
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#13. Town Of Brooksville
– Population served: 2,946
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#12. Reedtown Water Assn
– Population served: 3,268
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#11. Hancock County Water & Sewer
– Population served: 3,274
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#10. G T & Y Water District Inc
– Population served: 3,350
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#9. City Of Belzoni
– Population served: 4,406
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#8. Oak Hill Water Assn
– Population served: 4,506
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#7. Town Of Aberdeen
– Population served: 7,783
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#6. Keesler Air Force Base
– Population served: 8,000
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#5. City Of Amory
– Population served: 9,250
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#4. City Of Cleveland
– Population served: 16,368
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#3. City Of Clinton
– Population served: 25,000
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 1

#2. West Jackson Co Utility Dist
– Population served: 27,063
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

#1. City Of Greenville
– Population served: 31,517
– Number of violations from January-June 2022: 2

