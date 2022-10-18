Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police were involved in a car chase after responding to a car break-in . Police responded to a car break-in, in progress. When officers arrived at the scene they found 63-year-old Timothy Lindsay inside a stolen box truck. Officers ordered Lindsay out of the car, that's when Lindsay started the truck and tried to run over Sergeant Nieves. Lindsay then intentionally rammed Officer Reyes's vehicle who arrived on the scene to assist.

