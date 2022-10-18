Read full article on original website
One man shot at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC — A shooting in Winston-Salem has left one person injured. Winston-Salem Police responded to 2240 Sunderland Rd Saturday morning. When officers arrived at the scene they found 21-year-old Isaac Sanchez suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Upon investigation officers discovered Sanchez was sitting in his...
Winston-Salem Home Suffers Gunfire Damage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police were called to 1019 Williamson Drive on a report of shots fired into the home. Upon arrival, officers located evident damage from shots fired to the residence. No injuries were reported from this incident. This investigation is ongoing, with no additional information currently. Anyone...
Greensboro police investigate afternoon shooting
Greensboro — One person is hurt after an afternoon shooting in Greensboro. Greensboro Police responded to 2000 Bywood Rd., when police arrived at the scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim has been transported to the hospital. There is no suspect information and the...
One man arrested after initiating vehicle pursuit with Winston-Salem police
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police were involved in a car chase after responding to a car break-in . Police responded to a car break-in, in progress. When officers arrived at the scene they found 63-year-old Timothy Lindsay inside a stolen box truck. Officers ordered Lindsay out of the car, that's when Lindsay started the truck and tried to run over Sergeant Nieves. Lindsay then intentionally rammed Officer Reyes's vehicle who arrived on the scene to assist.
Walgreens robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police have arrested a man responsible for robbing a Walgreens at gunpoint in Winston-Salem. Police responded to 2125 Cloverdale Ave., after receiving a call about an armed robbery .Employees Business personnel told officers the suspect was in the middle of purchasing several items when he threated to hurt the employee and demanded cash and other items.
Two Arrested in Alamance County After Pawning Stolen Gun
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On September 28, a Haw River resident reported a break-in and larceny, giving Alamance County Sheriffs video surveillance. The suspect was soon identified as neighbor Jackson Ramirez. Ramirez, 24, was arrested and given a $10,000 bond. After making bond on October 15, Ramirez and his...
Char's Hamburgers in Winston closes its doors after 40 years of service
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A little charm in Winston-Salem is closing its doors after 40 years. We got a look inside the restaurant, a popular staple that residents say they'll miss. "We threw on the Philly steak about five years ago and it's gaining heavy, but nothing trumps the foot-long...
Big crowds expected this weekend at Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. — After two long years the Lexington Barbecue Festival returns to Uptown Lexington for the 38th time. “Two years is a long time and we’re looking forward to a beautiful day and a lot of people coming out,” said Barbecue Center Owner Cecil Conrad. Conrad’s...
Randolph County Man Arrested for Heroin Possession
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to Kings Ridge Road in Randleman, on a report of suspicious activity. Upon arriving, deputies observed a vehicle backed into an area next to a residence with the windows down and a male subject, Jadakist Dion Bryant, was in the driver’s seat reclined.
GCS offers mobile, immunization clinics next week for students to remain in class
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of students in Guilford County could be forced out of the classroom and into virtual learning if they don't get their vaccines. North Carolina state law requires certain immunizations for every child to remain in school. As of Monday, more than 1,000 students in...
American Heart Association's Heart and Stroke Walk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 28th annual Heart and Stroke Walk will back this Sunday, October 23, at Bailey Park in Winston-Salem. They have more than 900 walkers signed up to participate this weekend. Organizers have already raised more than half of their $500,000 goal, to raise awareness in the community to help prevent stroke and health disease.
