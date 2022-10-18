HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 20, 2022) – Three persons were injured, two critically, in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Thursday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Jackson Street around 5:20 PM. That was where an eastbound sedan, driven by an 18-year-old Holland man, drifted across the center line and slammed into a westbound SUV head-on.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO