927thevan.com
Two Critically Hurt in North Side Collision
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 20, 2022) – Three persons were injured, two critically, in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Thursday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Jackson Street around 5:20 PM. That was where an eastbound sedan, driven by an 18-year-old Holland man, drifted across the center line and slammed into a westbound SUV head-on.
927thevan.com
Kalamazoo Central High School graduate’s work in space exploration to live on for years to come
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Astronaut James McDivitt, who commanded the Apollo 9 mission which tested the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon, graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1947. Just 18 years later in 1965, he commanded the Gemini 4 mission where he...
927thevan.com
Happy Homecomings for Hope, GVSU; Lions at Big D on Sunday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 22, 2022) – Daniel Romano and Chance Strickland each ran for a touchdown, and Ja’Kauri Kirkland returned a blocked punt 12 yards for another score, as Hope blanked the visiting Olivet Comets on homecoming Saturday, 23-0. The Flying Dutchmen host the Kalamazoo Hornets at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium next Saturday, with broadcast time at 12:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
927thevan.com
Motorist Victimized by Fake Cop on I-96
CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 21, 2022) – A 56-year-old Muskegon woman was victimized by a man who wanted to play cop in order to be a robber during the overnight hours on Friday morning near Nunica. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Jeremy Baum, the unnamed woman...
927thevan.com
Rabies reported in bat in Allegan County; 2nd case this year
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Health Department confirmed on Friday, October 21 an animal rabies case in a bat in Allegan County. Officials say this is the second rabies case verified in a bat in Allegan County this year. The ACHD reminds community members about...
927thevan.com
Another Reported Shooting Incident in Off-Campus Housing Near GVSU; One Wounded
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 23, 2022) – For the third time in this fall semester, there has been a reported shooting at an off-campus apartment complex near Grand Valley State University. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, a patrol unit in the area of the Alpine...
