Two Critically Hurt in North Side Collision

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 20, 2022) – Three persons were injured, two critically, in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Thursday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Jackson Street around 5:20 PM. That was where an eastbound sedan, driven by an 18-year-old Holland man, drifted across the center line and slammed into a westbound SUV head-on.
Happy Homecomings for Hope, GVSU; Lions at Big D on Sunday

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 22, 2022) – Daniel Romano and Chance Strickland each ran for a touchdown, and Ja’Kauri Kirkland returned a blocked punt 12 yards for another score, as Hope blanked the visiting Olivet Comets on homecoming Saturday, 23-0. The Flying Dutchmen host the Kalamazoo Hornets at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium next Saturday, with broadcast time at 12:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
Motorist Victimized by Fake Cop on I-96

CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 21, 2022) – A 56-year-old Muskegon woman was victimized by a man who wanted to play cop in order to be a robber during the overnight hours on Friday morning near Nunica. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Jeremy Baum, the unnamed woman...
Rabies reported in bat in Allegan County; 2nd case this year

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Health Department confirmed on Friday, October 21 an animal rabies case in a bat in Allegan County. Officials say this is the second rabies case verified in a bat in Allegan County this year. The ACHD reminds community members about...
