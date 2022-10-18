Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
2 arrest made in connection to west Baltimore robbery that ended in homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police arrested two more suspects who are believed to be connected to a robbery that ended with the victim being fatally shot. Police say, detectives, arrested 30-year-old Lundyne Oldes in the 3800 block of Chatham Road on October 4 and later arrested 25-year-old Devon Pailin on the 8900 block of Kelso Drive on October 18.
25-Year-Old Baltimore Man Charged After Victim Survives August Shooting
A 25-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder back in August, authorities say. Marquise Williams was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 19 after being identified as a suspect in the shooting that left a 24-year-old man critically injured on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Baltimore police.
Bay Net
Two Teenagers Arrested On Gun Charges In P.G. County
FORESTVILLE, Md. – Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last night in Prince George’s County. The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of District Heights, Maryland. Smith is charged as...
Death of Baltimore bus driver "domestic related" police say
BALTIMORE -- Investigators believe the shooting death of a bus driver this week in an MTA lot in south Baltimore was domestic-related, police confirmed to WJZ. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot Tuesday afternoon, police said. She died in the hospital. Police did not say what Jackson's connection to her assailant might have been. Detectives are still searching for the suspect and an investigation is ongoing. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the MTA said in a statement yesterday. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found a photo and article of Jackson from 2019 when she won $50,000 with the Maryland Lottery. Jackson said she'd decided to play her lucky numbers after a trip to the mall with her daughters.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Man arrested for attempted first degree murder in connection to August shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a 25-year-old man for attempted first degree murder in connection to an August shooting that happened in Northeast Baltimore. Police said the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue. When officers arrived to the...
Baltimore Police sergeant found guilty of attempted theft, misconduct in office
A veteran Baltimore Police sergeant has been found guilty of attempted theft and misconduct in office.
Police in Havre de Grace are searching for a wanted robbery, stabbing suspect
Back on October 11, investigators say Andre Lamar Williams stabbed a victim before robbing them in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway.
foxbaltimore.com
Security guard shoots needle-wielding shoplifter in the face in Harbor East, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A case of shoplifting turned into a shooting in Harbor East. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Exeter Street for reports of a shooting at approximately 9 a.m. Friday. There, the Department says officers found a man who...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Store security guard shoots syringe-wielding theft suspect in face in Harbor East
A security officer shot a syringe-wielding theft suspect in the face Friday morning at a store in Harbor East, police said. Baltimore police said officers were called around 9:09 a.m. to the CVS store in the 600 block of Exeter Street for a shooting call. A preliminary investigation indicates a...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police identify man shot and killed in north Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a homicide victim from earlier this week. Police say 39-year-old Donterray Jones was killed on October 19 in the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road. Officers were called to that location about 4:30 in the afternoon. When they arrived, they say...
foxbaltimore.com
Man found in car shot in arm in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say they are investigating a shooting in northwest Baltimore this afternoon. According to police, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 3600 block of Greenspring Avenue just after 2:15 p.m. on October 21. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man in the driver's seat of a car who had been shot in the arm.
foxbaltimore.com
2 men struck and killed by gunfire in separate shootings in Baltimore city Friday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were killed by gunfire Friday evening in a deadly start to the weekend; one man was shot in inside a vehicle and a second man was struck in the head by a bullet. A man was struck and killed by gunfire in the Sandtown-Winchester...
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old woman and 28-year-old man injured in separate shootings in less than an hour
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 18-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were injured in separate shootings less than an hour apart in Baltimore city, according to police. At around 1:39 p.m., officers were sent to the 2200 block of Homewood Avenue in East Baltimore, for a report of a shooting.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Montgomery County Council building parking garage in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking garage at the Montgomery County Council Building at 100 Maryland Avenue Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported at 10:40 AM Tuesday.
Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating after a male victim was shot in the face Friday morning in the area of Exeter Street. At around 9:00 am, officers responded to the scene of a shooting that had taken place to find the man with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department learned the victim had been involved in an incident with a security guard at a nearby store. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was observed stealing The post Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
BALTIMORE BLOODSHED | Week ends with 6 shot, 2 fatally, across the city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The work week ended in bloodshed as six people were shot across Baltimore on October 21. Two of the shooting victims died. The gunfire began in the morning in Harbor East, when a security guard shot a man accused of trying to shoplift, according to Baltimore City Police. The accused shoplifter attacked the security guard with a syringe, according to police.
$4,000 Reward Offered To Identify Suspect In Baltimore Double Shooting
Police are offering a $4,000 reward to help identify a suspect believed to be connected to double shooting that occurred earlier this month in Baltimore, authorities say. Two men were allegedly shot by the suspect in the 800 block of Harford Court around 9:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, according to Baltimore police.
Baltimore Police Investigate Shooting That Left At Least One Man Dead
One man is dead after being found suffering from gunshot wounds after an apparent shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road after receiving reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Once...
Police investigate an unidentified male shot in the leg in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating an unidentified male shot in the leg in East Baltimore Thursday morning, according to a release.At approximately 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of North Avenue to investigate a shooting.Upon their arrival, they located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A possible crime scene was located in the 2000 block of Ellsworth Avenue, police say.Shooting detectives urge anyone with information on this incident to call 410-396-2433. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
fox5dc.com
New details in Metrobus assault investigation
A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
Comments / 0