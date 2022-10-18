A small dog is dead after being chased by a woman who then ran it over with a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Police received a call about a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Leelyn Drive around 9:15 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21 after a woman was observed pulling on door handles in the area and chasing a small black and white dog, according to Anne Arundel County police.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO