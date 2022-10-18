Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Two Teenagers Arrested On Gun Charges In P.G. County
FORESTVILLE, Md. – Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last night in Prince George’s County. The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of District Heights, Maryland. Smith is charged as...
Bay Net
Calvert Man Arrested On Multiple Attempted Murder And Gun Charges In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 19, 2022, Tpr T. Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. The passenger, and...
Convicted Felon Punches Police K9 In Lexington Park While Fleeing From Deputies: Sheriff
A convicted felon in Maryland is facing more than a dozen new charges after punching a police K9 in the face as he attempted to flee investigators conducting a drug sweep in St. Mary's County, authorities announced. Lexington Park resident Thomas Donnell Evans, 42, was arrested on drug and weapon...
Cruella Deville: Woman Arrested After Chasing Dog, Fatally Running It Over With Vehicle
A small dog is dead after being chased by a woman who then ran it over with a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Police received a call about a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Leelyn Drive around 9:15 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21 after a woman was observed pulling on door handles in the area and chasing a small black and white dog, according to Anne Arundel County police.
fredericksburg.today
Spotsy man arrested and charged with abduction in King George
Spotsy man arrested and charged with abduction in King George. The King George Sheriff’s Office says a Spotsylvania man has been arrested after a woman was abducted in King George by a man with a machete. Sheriff’s 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said her office was contacted at 12:40 a.m....
Teenage boys face gun, drug charges after Maryland State police trooper stops to check on disabled car
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges as adults after a trooper found them with guns and marijuana in a disabled car. MSP said the trooper stopped to check on the car Thursday around 11:30 p.m. It was sitting on […]
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision In P.G. County
ADELPHI, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in the Adelphi area. The victim is 52-year-old Christopher Carter of Fort Washington. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 10:10 am, officers responded to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road. The...
Bay Net
Police Investigate Stabbing In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On October 21, 2022 at approximately 2:11 am, officers responded to the area of Marda Lane and Janwall Street for a reported stabbing. Officers met with the victim of the incident who advised that he was stabbed multiple times by a subject known to him. The...
Tobacco Thief Caught Month After Robbery With Over 1 Kilogram Of Suspected Drugs
A suspected Glen Burnie tobacco thief was found with over one kilogram of drugs over a month after the robbery, authorities say. Andre Thomas was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 19 after being identified as the suspect in the robbery of a Atomoco gas station in the 7444 block of Furnace Branch Road East the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Bay Net
Driver Ejected From Vehicle In Rollover Crash On Port Tobacco Road
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On October 21, 2022 at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Maiden Fair Trail. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned with a single occupant ejected.
ccsao.us
Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery
State v. Arron William Saunders, C-08-CR-21-000288. LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Arron William Saunders, 25, to 30 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges. Upon release, Saunders will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
Bay Net
Police Seek Identity Of Burglary Suspects At Vape Jungle In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a burglary investigation. On Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 10:55 pm, the suspects used a chunk of concrete to break the glass and enter the Vape Jungle business in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
17-year-old shot multiple times in Prince William — Police K-9, helicopter couldn’t find runaway suspects
Prince William County Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the Woodbridge area.
fox5dc.com
Death investigation underway near gas station in District Heights
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Detectives in Prince George's County are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon near a BP gas station. Just after 2 p.m., officers said they responded to the 3200 block of Walters Lane for a report of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox5dc.com
Officer hospitalized after head-on collision in Prince George’s County
BOWIE, Md. - A police officer was hospitalized after a head-on collision in Prince George's County. The crash happened overnight in the 3300 block of Church Road in Bowie. Officials say the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured. The...
Bay Net
One Flown Out After Two Vehicle Collison In Port Tobacco
PORT TOBACCO, Md. – On October 19, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Howard Drive. Crews arrived and found the two-vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned. Reporting a total...
Bay Net
Annapolis Man Killed In Prince George’s County Hit-And-Run
GREENBELT, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Greenbelt. The victim is 22-year-old Zarek Lynch of Annapolis. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 1:55 am, patrol officers were called to the 6300 block of Greenbelt Road where they discovered Lynch unresponsive...
WBOC
4 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in four businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
Prince William Police investigating apartment burglary
It was determined that someone took the key to the apartment, as well as a GPS from the resident's unlocked car and went inside some time between 12:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. that day.
Police: Man injured after bullets fired into St. Mary's County business
CALIFORNIA, Md. — Officers from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured after bullets were sprayed near a shopping center. Deputies responded to the 22500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California, Maryland after they received a report that shots were fired...
