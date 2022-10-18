ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Bay Net

Two Teenagers Arrested On Gun Charges In P.G. County

FORESTVILLE, Md. – Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last night in Prince George’s County. The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of District Heights, Maryland. Smith is charged as...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Cruella Deville: Woman Arrested After Chasing Dog, Fatally Running It Over With Vehicle

A small dog is dead after being chased by a woman who then ran it over with a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Police received a call about a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Leelyn Drive around 9:15 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21 after a woman was observed pulling on door handles in the area and chasing a small black and white dog, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fredericksburg.today

Spotsy man arrested and charged with abduction in King George

Spotsy man arrested and charged with abduction in King George. The King George Sheriff’s Office says a Spotsylvania man has been arrested after a woman was abducted in King George by a man with a machete. Sheriff’s 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said her office was contacted at 12:40 a.m....
KING GEORGE, VA
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision In P.G. County

ADELPHI, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in the Adelphi area. The victim is 52-year-old Christopher Carter of Fort Washington. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 10:10 am, officers responded to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road. The...
ADELPHI, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigate Stabbing In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On October 21, 2022 at approximately 2:11 am, officers responded to the area of Marda Lane and Janwall Street for a reported stabbing. Officers met with the victim of the incident who advised that he was stabbed multiple times by a subject known to him. The...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Driver Ejected From Vehicle In Rollover Crash On Port Tobacco Road

INDIAN HEAD, Md. –  On October 21, 2022 at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Maiden Fair Trail. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned with a single occupant ejected.
INDIAN HEAD, MD
ccsao.us

Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery

State v. Arron William Saunders, C-08-CR-21-000288. LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Arron William Saunders, 25, to 30 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges. Upon release, Saunders will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Officer hospitalized after head-on collision in Prince George’s County

BOWIE, Md. - A police officer was hospitalized after a head-on collision in Prince George's County. The crash happened overnight in the 3300 block of Church Road in Bowie. Officials say the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured. The...
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

One Flown Out After Two Vehicle Collison In Port Tobacco

PORT TOBACCO, Md. –  On October 19, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Howard Drive. Crews arrived and found the two-vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned. Reporting a total...
PORT TOBACCO, MD
Bay Net

Annapolis Man Killed In Prince George’s County Hit-And-Run

GREENBELT, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Greenbelt. The victim is 22-year-old Zarek Lynch of Annapolis. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 1:55 am, patrol officers were called to the 6300 block of Greenbelt Road where they discovered Lynch unresponsive...
GREENBELT, MD
WBOC

4 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in four businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

