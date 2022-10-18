ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas woman helps handcuffed twins after they escape abusive home

CYPRESS, Texas -- A twin brother and sister were taken to the hospital after law enforcement officials say they escaped their abusive home barefoot in Cypress, Texas on Tuesday morning. Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and her boyfriend, Jova Terrell, 27, are being charged with injury to a child in...
CYPRESS, TX

