Report: Chiefs restructure Travis Kelce’s contract, freeing up $3M+
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have restructured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce’s contract to free up cap space.
ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates reports that the restructure will clear about $3.455 in cap space by moving Kelce’s base salary into a signing bonus.
The move would give the Chiefs wiggle room to potentially make a move ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1.Chiefs LB Willie Gay returns to the field from suspension
According to the most recent salary cap report from the NFLPA, the Chiefs had $461,833 in cap space ahead of the restructuring of Kelce’s contract.
The Chiefs sit at 4-2 and are tied for the lead in the AFC West after a 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
In the offseason, Kelce made another adjustment to his deal , moving money from the back end of the deal to give him a raise in 2022.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0