Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/16/22 Includes Possible Snow ShowersDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook for the First Week of OctoberDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
A local restaurant owner makes changes to menu to keep her business thriving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Several restaurants in the Syracuse area have closed within the last month including Kirby’s Grills in Westvale and Fayetteville, and Peachtree Sandwich Company in Dewitt. The owner of Peachtree Sandwich Company says it’s been tough. “The rising costs of goods, supply chain issues, those types of things just make it that much […]
Historic Cornerstone Saved Prior to IBM Country Club Demolition
Just as the wrecking crew is preparing to tear down the old IBM Country Club complex west of Endicott, Broome County officials have secured a cornerstone from the facility. The block marked with the year "1951" had been installed as part of a new wing to the facility on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
How To Hire the Amish for a Project in New York
So you've heard the stories of how quick and efficient the Amish are. Have you ever wondered how to go about hiring them for your build project?. The Amish have a strong presence in the state of New York, with over 50 settlements scattered throughout the state. As a matter of fact, New York ranks fifth among all U.S. states in Amish population, behind only Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Does Your Pickup Need Green Lights In New York State?
Green lights will now be seen on plow trucks OWNED BY MUNICIPALITIES in the Buffalo area. The snow is already flying in portions of New York State. Here in Western New York, we are seeing some lake effect and enhanced snow pile up. The forecast does call for a warming trend but this week has been a good trial run for plow contractors in the area.
These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
It’s End of Era! Last of 3 Restaurants in CNY Closing After 50 Years
It's the end of an era as we say goodbye to the last of a string of family-run restaurants in Central New York. A famous steakhouse that once had three locations in Central New York, is closing the last restaurant after more than 50 years, just weeks after shutting the doors on the second location.
Almost Every Stewart’s in Upstate NY Has These Relics But Not For Long!
If you run into any Stewart's Shop in the Capital Region, you will see that they have a piece of history in every store. They are usually off to the side and unassuming but they still work. By the end of 2023, they will no longer be available. These Relics...
Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
Camillus photographer recognized in Erie Canal contest
CAMILLUS — Twelve stunning images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along […]
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville cuts farming permit fee by $700
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortlandville has chopped the cost of a farming permit fee. Town officials recently reduced the site plan application fee to $50 for farm uses. The previous cost was $750. The change came about after an owner of roosters was concerned with the fee. Elsewhere in...
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State. WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share its recent findings of the best and worst "Small Cities in America." “Smaller cities often have more affordable housing prices and...
Gov. Hochul Announces Progress Toward Boosting New York’s Unscrewed Aircraft Systems Industry
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
Demolition of the IBM Country Club begins
Demolition began today of the old country club and is expected to take somewhere between 8 to 10 weeks.
SNAP emergency benefits expected to continue through February 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- All New York households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for October through February next year. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that SNAP households, including those at the maximum level – $939 for a...
Fed Reminds New York Teens to Register For Selective Service
The Selective Service System is reminding New York teenage men to register their information in the event that a military draft is needed. There's a huge penalty if they don't. The military draft may have ended in the mid-'70s but registration for the Selective Service System has been the law...
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.
Moose Sightings In New York! Where Are the Best Places to See One?
Have you ever seen a moose? I'm not talking about at a zoo, in a documentary or on social media. Have you ever seen a moose live-in-person? It does not happen very often and many people will go their entire life never seeing one in the wild. I cannot promise...
