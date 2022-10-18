ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Frog 104

How To Hire the Amish for a Project in New York

So you've heard the stories of how quick and efficient the Amish are. Have you ever wondered how to go about hiring them for your build project?. The Amish have a strong presence in the state of New York, with over 50 settlements scattered throughout the state. As a matter of fact, New York ranks fifth among all U.S. states in Amish population, behind only Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
WISCONSIN STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Does Your Pickup Need Green Lights In New York State?

Green lights will now be seen on plow trucks OWNED BY MUNICIPALITIES in the Buffalo area. The snow is already flying in portions of New York State. Here in Western New York, we are seeing some lake effect and enhanced snow pile up. The forecast does call for a warming trend but this week has been a good trial run for plow contractors in the area.
96.1 The Breeze

These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
VERMONT STATE
Syracuse.com

Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing

Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortlandville cuts farming permit fee by $700

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortlandville has chopped the cost of a farming permit fee. Town officials recently reduced the site plan application fee to $50 for farm uses. The previous cost was $750. The change came about after an owner of roosters was concerned with the fee. Elsewhere in...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State

New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
103.9 The Breeze

“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
SYRACUSE, NY
Travel Maven

This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State

There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy