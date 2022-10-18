ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

dwu.edu

DWU to Present LyricWood in Concert on Oct. 23

MITCHELL – The Ron and Sheilah Gates Department of Music at Dakota Wesleyan University will present LyricWood in concert on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Sherman Center. Admission is free. The event will also be livestreamed on www.dwu.edu/live. This concert is unique in that it will...
MITCHELL, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lucky for Life second prize winner purchased ticket in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday’s Lucky for Life drawing will result in the South Dakota Lottery’s next big winner. The Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Cubby’s Mitchell East, located at 1000 S. Burr St.
MITCHELL, SD
amazingmadison.com

Bulldogs Football Game Canceled

Tonight, the Madison Bulldogs football team was scheduled to play Custer in their final game of the regular season, however the game has been canceled. Custer does not have enough players to field a team for tonight, so they are forced to forfeit for a second week in a row, after forfeiting their game last week to Canton.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minnehaha County auditor: Conservation positions missing from ballots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Candidates for the Minnehaha County Conservation District have been left off the 2022 general election ballot in Minnehaha County. Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte told KELOLAND News Friday he first learned about the error last week. Kyte said he had incorrect information when he believed three candidates were seeking three positions for the Minnehaha County Conservation District. It turns out there are three candidates seeking two open district supervisor positions.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
amazingmadison.com

Lots of Interest in Governor Noem’s Grocery Tax Cut

There is a lot of interest in the proposal for Governor Kristi Noem to cut the four and a half percent sales tax on groceries, but a lack of details. Dave Owen, President of the state Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says they haven’t supported changes in sales tax in the past.
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in Hanson County crash

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash three miles southwest of Alexandria. Forty eight year-old Florinda Mendez was driving a Jeep Wrangler when she lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road. The Jeep entered the south ditch and rolled.
HANSON COUNTY, SD
kynt1450.com

County Rezones for New Power Station

On Tuesday night, the Yankton County Commission met and discussed several items on the agenda. The topic which received the most attention was efforts to rezone property to allow East River Electric and B-Y Electric to install a new power station on Deer Boulevard. There were eight members of the...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 killed in Minnehaha County rollover crash

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County responded to a fatal single-vehicle roll-over crash Friday afternoon. According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 245th Street and 484 Avenue. A single male occupant was found deceased...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD

