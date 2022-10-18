Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The latest Firefox release redesigns its private browsing feature
Mozilla is releasing its latest version of the Firefox browser as of Tuesday with a focus on privacy, accessibility, and customization, according to the brand. The new release will include a number of features, but one notable highlight is the introduction of a shortcut button for Private Browsing mode that you can pin to your desktop. This is a feature intended for easy access to the feature that is typically found within the triple bar icon at the upper right corner of the browser or when right-clicking the Firefox icon on the Windows taskbar with a mouse or trackpad. While it might not be extremely tedious, this feature takes out some extra steps for those who wish to take advantage.
Windows 95 JavaScript App Runs on Basically Any Platform
Web dev cooks up operating system from the distant past, makes it available as educational app
Apple Insider
macOS Ventura gets second Release Candidate beta
Apple has provided a second Release Candidate build of macOS Ventura to developers prior to the Monday launch. The newest builds can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by developers enrolled in the test program, and as an over-the-air update for hardware already running beta software. Public betas usually arrive a short time after the developer versions, and are downloaded through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Apple will release macOS Ventura on October 24
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amidst everything else on Tuesday, Apple announced thatmacOS Ventura will be released to the public on October 24. The operating system has been available as betas to developers and public testers since the summer....
Android Headlines
Microsoft Is Working On Android 13 Support For Windows 11
Microsoft is reportedly working on bringing Android 13 support to Windows 11 which will introduce new features for apps to the PC platform. When Microsoft initially announced Windows 11 it revealed that it would add native support for Android apps without the need for software like Bluestacks and other similar Windows applications.
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Urgent Android alert issued by Google that means millions must now act
GOOGLE has issued an Android update to Pixel owners ahead of new products expected to launch this week. The latest software includes a number of important fixes for a smoother phone experience. But as Android Police reports, this is the final guaranteed patch for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL...
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
Phone Arena
Android Subsystem on Windows 11 gets a limited, but stable release
Participants in the Windows 11 Beta may check if they are among the lucky markets to have received a stable version of the long-anticipated Android Subsystem for Windows 11, as reported by Android Police. When Windows 11 was revealed, it stirred up the scene with not only visual changes, but...
Gizmodo
Google's Latest Android Messaging Update Has Some iMessage Vibes
Google is turning the Messages app into its own bonafide variation on iMessages. The company’s announcement details a bundle of features coming to the Android app, including emoji reactions for iPhone users and voice message transcriptions. But the kicker is that some of the new abilities are only available to other Android users. Sound familiar?
TechCrunch
Podcast app Pocket Casts goes open source
WordPress parent company Automattic acquired Pocket Casts last July, having been acquired by a group of public radio companies, including NPR, back in 2018. Pocket Casts is one of the most popular “podcatcher” apps outside the big tech ecosystems of Google, Apple, and Spotify, allowing users to search and subscribe to podcasts for free, with premium features such as desktop apps available for a fee.
techunwrapped.com
PC Manager is a cleanup tool for Windows made by Microsoft
Microsoft is preparing a cleanup tool for Windows, called PCManager, which is somewhat reminiscent of others like CCleaner. For now it is in beta and you have to access the Chinese version of the Microsoft Store to get it. PC Manager does not do anything that is really revolutionary within...
daystech.org
Solana’s web3 phone is an ‘opportunity’ against Google and Apple, co-founder says
It’s been virtually 4 months for the reason that layer-1 blockchain Solana announced its web3-focused smartphone Saga and because the telephone is approaching its official launch date, the plan has shifted. “Our goal isn’t to sell 10 million units,” Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, mentioned onstage at Disrupt 2022....
techunwrapped.com
A new version of Ubuntu arrives, the Linux that you should NOT install
Beyond Windows, users who want a faster, more private and stable operating system often go for Linux. This system is positioned as one of the main alternatives to Windows, increasingly popular given the problems with which Windows 11 has arrived on the market. But, within this ecosystem, we can find a large number of different editions, what we know as Linux distributions, each with a number of features to suit most users. And one of the best known is Ubuntu.
makeuseof.com
Microsoft Edge Is Getting a Better Webpage Search Tool
Hitting CTRL + F to find something on a webpage is a quick and easy way to skip to where you want to go. However, sometimes a browser's search tool doesn't quite cut it. Microsoft aims to change that with a new search tool for Edge, which will make things easier to find.
12 years ago, Microsoft launched Windows Phone 7 and won a cult following
With its flat typography UI and unique hardware, Microsoft’s reboot of its mobile OS was both a success and a failure.
Business Insider
How to find elevation on Google Maps on your computer or mobile device
You can find your elevation on Google Maps by turning on the "Terrain" function. By default, Google Maps only shows elevation in mountainous areas — it doesn't report elevation everywhere. For more detailed elevation information, consider using Google Earth Pro. Google Maps has revolutionized how people get from point...
Microsoft is testing its own CCleaner alternative
In brief: Many users like to keep their systems clean of unnecessary files with apps like CCleaner or Wise Disk Cleaner. Microsoft appears to be quietly working on a first-party alternative that could soon appear on the Microsoft Store, but it might also just be another way to push the company's Edge browser.
ZDNet
Red Hat releases a virtual Red Hat Enterprise Linux desktop on AWS
Once upon a time, and it wasn't that long ago, "desktops" were terminals to mainframes or midrange computers running Unix. Then along came the PC, and everything changed. That is, until now. Today, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) is making a comeback. And Red Hat is joining this trend with the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations (RHEL WS) on Amazon Web Services, announced Tuesday.
New Google Messages and Contacts app icons rolling out in beta
Despite previous fumbles, Google has started taking messaging a lot more seriously in recent times. It has been heavily pushing for RCS adoption to deliver a seamless messaging experience across devices. The company is even running a Get the Message campaign and has shamed Apple publicly multiple times to get it on the RCS bandwagon. Recently, the big G announced a slew of new features for Google Messages, including threaded replies, starred suggestions, reminders and YouTube integration. Visual changes were limited to new icons for the Messages, Phone, and Contacts apps. While the new features in the Messages app are yet to go live, the new icons seem to be widely rolling out on the beta channel.
