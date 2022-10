ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dan Campbell threw his headset and stormed away from the goal line where Detroit running back Jamaal Williams had just lost a fumble with the Lions on the brink of taking a fourth-quarter lead. The frustrated Lions coach said the reaction was more about not getting a challenge on what he thought might be the go-ahead touchdown a play earlier. Regardless, Campbell can’t get a win on the road — not even in his home state of Texas. The Lions had five turnovers and didn’t get in the end zone for a second consecutive game, losing to the Dallas Cowboys 24-6 on Sunday despite a solid showing from the NFL’s lowest-ranked defense.

DETROIT, MI ・ 24 MINUTES AGO