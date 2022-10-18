Read full article on original website
Rachel Maddow’s Replacement Is No Rachel Maddow
Alex Wagner had a tough assignment: Take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC time slot and try not to lose viewers. After eight weeks, it’s not a mission accomplished. Since “Alex Wagner Tonight” began in mid-August, it has averaged 1.581 million total viewers per evening according to Nielsen. Of that tally, 147,000 viewers come from the 25-54 demographic — the key age range sought by news programming advertisers. Wagner’s averages are down 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, from “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the same eight-week period in 2021. Yes, Wagner has shed nearly one-third of Maddow’s audience and roughly half...
Rachel Maddow was panned for praising Tucker Carlson. Now she has a different take
Rachel Maddow’s effusive praise of Tucker Carlson for a Vanity Fair article in August stunned many fans and observers of the longtime MSNBC cable host and heroine of liberal media.When she was asked again last week by New York Times podcast host Ezra Klein about the Fox News host’s transformation from bowtie-wearing “party boy libertarian” to white nationalist, conspiracy theorist, Ms Maddow offered a slightly different take. “I don’t think he has shifted over the years,” she said. “I mean, I think he’s gotten older and I think people change as they get older in terms of their inclinations,” she...
CNN anchor ordered to take a ‘personal leave’
CNN Newsroom anchor Jim Sciutto has been placed on “personal leave” after the network told him to tend to a “personal situation.”
Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)
Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
Whoopi Goldberg flustered on 'The View' after being forced to explain Lindsey Graham marriage joke
An uncomfortable moment unfolded on "The View" Thursday when a defiant Whoopi Goldberg was forced to explain a "joke" about Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in an earlier segment that appeared to allude to gay marriage. After White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lit into Graham over his call for a...
Fox TV Host Shannon Bream Is Glad She Got Fired: 'I Watched My Tapes And Got Real With Myself'
This article was originally published on Aug. 16, 2022. Journalist, reporter and news anchor Shannon Bream, host of Fox Corp.'s FOX Fox News Sunday weekly program, took to Twitter Inc TWTR to recount being fired from her first TV gig “by a man who told me I was the worst person he'd ever seen on TV.”
Longtime CNN Host Leaves After 23 Years
"File:Carl Azuz.png" by Zippy Greff is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Carl Azuz, the longtime host of the CNN10 YouTube news program that is shown in schools across the world, has left the network.
After Being Replaced on 'Fox News @ Night', Is Shannon Bream Still With the Network?
If you’ve noticed that Shannon Bream isn't helming Fox News @ Night, you may be wondering if she is still with Fox News. The short answer is yes. Bream, who joined Fox News in 2007, is still employed by the cable channel. She’s just hosting a different show now, the long-running Fox News Sunday.
Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'
No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
Stephen Colbert Trolls Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene With A Joke So Dirty He Can't Even Show It
The Georgia lawmaker griped that electric cars "emasculate" drivers so the "Late Show" developed a solution.
Trump news - live: Lara Trump under fire for parenting as bizarre details from Maggie Haberman’s book surface
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to predict that “war” could be on the horizon after unusual leaks were discovered on Nord Stream I and II, two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany. “This could lead to major escalation, or War!” the former president raged.Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump has come under fire for posting a video of her son outside on a toy car as Hurricane Ian hits Florida. The storm system has hit the state as a category four and federal and state officials have come together in response.The hurricane also caused the Jan...
Donald Trump Jr’s Fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle Rips Nancy Pelosi Over Alleged Plastic Surgery
Donald Trump Jr’s fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle attacked Nancy Pelosi in a sit-down interview where she said the Congresswoman was lying to the American people, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, Guilfoyle appeared on Rob Schmitt Tonight on Newsmax where she railed about a variety of topics. At one point,...
Trump staffer 'stuffed copies of photos' of Hunter Biden into air conditioning unit: Book
While the presidential transition from Donald Trump to Joe Biden was seemingly chaotic from the public's standpoint, things inside the walls of the White House were equally hectic as Trump aides sought to create headaches for their successors, according to a new book. At one point during the final days...
Dr. Oz Accidentally Gives Fetterman An Awesome New Slogan As Insult Backfires
Critics of GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz say this attempted slam only makes his Democratic rival seem cooler.
CNN Anchor Expected to Be On Leave for Weeks
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, who was placed on leave by the cable news outlet this week following an internal investigation, will likely return to the network in a few weeks, according to multiple reports.
Melania Trump Just Put Her Former Friend On Blast In A Very Public Way
The words "Trump" and "feud" usually signal a political or legal conflict impacting former President Donald Trump. But occasionally, another Trump family member is at the center of a public dispute. Take the 2019 Twitter feud between Ivanka Trump and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (via MarketWatch) as an example. Or the New York lawsuit currently filed against not only Donald but three of his children, according to CNN.
Jimmy Kimmel Tells Trump What His Family Really Thinks Of Him
The late-night host has a blunt reality check for the ex-president.
