Dollar General faces $1.6M in proposed penalties after failed safety inspections at stores in 3 states

By Landon Mion FOXBusiness
 3 days ago
The Reds are Running
3d ago

If they weren't such misers, having only 1-2 people for the whole store trying to do 5 different tasks at the same time JUST MAYBE they wouldn't have this many violations. And the employee turnovers is ridiculous, they find out real fast how stressful it is to work there.

Guest
3d ago

The company does not allot the proper amount of payroll hours for employees to suffiently get things to the sales floor. 90% of DG workers in the ENTIRE United States are paid UNDER $15/hr. 90%!!!

Jacqueline Duncan DeBoey
3d ago

I've seem some awful stacking of boxes in aisles - couldn't get thru. I think mgmt. is to blame for that pandemonium, not following up on staff tasks evidently.

