Senate District 10: Goff-Marcil challenges Brodeur for competitive seat

As investigators continue to probe the “ghost” candidate scheme that has rocked Florida politics during the past two years, Florida Democrats seek to flip a competitive state Senate seat that was at the center of the scandal.

Democratic State Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil is challenging incumbent Sen. Jason Brodeur, who is trying to distance himself from the scheme that likely helped clear his path to election in 2020.

Goff-Marcil, who has served in the Florida House for four years, said she’s seeking to switch chambers because, during redistricting, her Maitland home was drawn into the same House district as her Democratic colleague Rep. Anna Eskamani.

The boundary lines for Brodeur’s Senate district changed, too. The current District 9 includes all of Seminole County and part of Volusia. The newly drawn Senate District 10 retains all of Seminole but replaces the Volusia portion with part of north-central Orange County.

These changes in the district’s boundary lines could open the door for Democrats, as Republicans have just 200 more registered voters in the new district, compared with the roughly 6,700-voter advantage they carried in the former District 9.

Two years ago, Brodeur defeated Democrat Patricia Sigman by 7,644 votes, while independent candidate Jestine Iannotti received 5,787 votes. Though Iannotti did not campaign for the position, she was promoted as a progressive in an advertising blitz coordinated by GOP consultants in an apparent effort to siphon votes away from Sigman.

The ads in that race and two others were paid for by a group linked to operatives working closely with Florida Power & Light , though the utility denies any knowledge of the scheme.

Iannotti, consultant Eric Foglesong and Seminole County GOP Chair Ben Paris were charged in May with campaign finance violations . Prosecutors say Iannotti and Foglesong falsified her state-required contribution reports and that Paris caused his cousin’s name to appear on one of those reports, even though he never gave money to Iannotti’s campaign.

Paris was found guilty on a misdemeanor charge last month. Iannotti and Foglesong have pleaded not guilty. Since Paris’ conviction some local Democratic leaders, including Goff-Marcil, have called on Brodeur to resign from the Senate.

Paris was working at the Seminole County Chamber during the 2020 election season for Brodeur, who is the organization’s CEO and president. The Seminole Chamber’s board said last month it plans to conduct an “extensive review,” of Brodeur’s tenure and examine the organization’s hiring practices.

Brodeur repeatedly has dodged questions about the scheme from the Orlando Sentinel, speaking just once about it to a reporter who approached him outside a fundraising event in June. He said at that time Iannotti’s candidacy didn’t have “anything to do with,” his campaign .

But others have said otherwise: In June, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg told investigators in June Brodeur “absolutely” knew about the plan to recruit a spoiler candidate for his race in 2020. Greenberg, who is in the Orange County jail awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to sex trafficking, said he was present in late 2019 or early 2020 when Brodeur, Foglesong and Paris discussed the plan.

And Iannotti told investigators in August during a sworn interview that Foglesong identified Brodeur as a contributor to her campaign.

Brodeur didn’t respond to an email seeking an interview and, through his campaign manager, declined a recent invitation to speak to the Sentinel’s Editorial Board.

He’s retained the support of his GOP colleagues, with the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee spending more than $2.5 million on TV ads supporting Brodeur since the start of September.

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the 2020 election, Brodeur has received more than $542,000 in campaign contributions since late May, when charges were filed against Iannotti, Foglesong and Paris. He’s received $802,833 during the current election cycle.

Goff-Marcil’s campaign isn’t as well-funded, with $223,593 in contributions since March, when she filed to run for the Senate seat.

Rivals differ on key issues

Brodeur and Goff-Marcil both are veteran elected officials. Before winning election to the Florida Senate in 2020, Brodeur, 47, served in the Florida House from 2010 to 2018. Goff-Marcil, 54, served for six years on the Maitland City Council before she was elected to the Florida House in 2018. She’s also an attorney.

During the past two years, they generally have voted with their party colleagues on legislation, including state restrictions on abortion. Brodeur joined his Republican colleagues in supporting the ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law earlier this year. Goff-Marcil opposed it.

“I also believe that after Roe v. Wade was overturned, that over half of our nation’s population became second-class citizens,” she told the Sentinel’s Editorial Board recently. “We lost our reproductive freedom.”

The Florida Senate Republican Campaign Committee has blanketed Seminole and Orange homes with ads during recent weeks. Some of those ads have attacked Goff-Marcil as a “radical,” including one that claims she “voted with illegal fentanyl dealers” because she and other Democrats opposed legislation this year that increased mandatory minimum sentences for people convicted of trafficking fentanyl.

The same ad also claims Goff-Marcil “voted against parents rights” and supports teaching “sexually ideologies” to young public school children. She opposed legislation dubbed by critics as Florida’s “don’t say gay,” law, which prohibits classroom discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade. Critics say the law, approved earlier this year, is confusing to educators and rooted in anti-gay bigotry.

Brodeur voted for both of those bills, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law.

For her part, Goff-Marcil said she’s frustrated that her Republican colleagues have prevented bills she has proposed from gaining traction, including one she co-sponsored this year aimed at addressing Florida’s blue-green algae problem, which hurts marine life. The legislation, which would have required regular septic tank inspections, died in committee.

Another of Goff-Marcil’s proposals sought to establish a grant program for emergency operations centers, hospitals, nursing homes and other critical facilities to install solar panels that could provide energy during a power outage. That bill also died in committee.

“My bills are very reasonable and sensible and they don’t take those kind of bills up in Tallahassee,” Goff-Marcil said. “They’re calling me a radical, but none of the bills that I’ve sponsored are the least bit radical.”

