Alderson Elementary costume parade and Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 28

Alderson Elementary’s Halloween Costume Parade will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. followed by their Trunk or Treat event.

Students may wear their costumes to school. Students will not be permitted to sign out to go get their costume on at home.

Please note that the Trunk or Treat event is only for students of Alderson Elementary, although families may walk with their students. Bags will be provided for the students. If anyone would like to set up as part of Trunk or Treat you are more than welcome to do so.

Vehicles should report to the field by 12:30 p.m. to get a parking spot and get set up. All candy or goodies must be pre-packaged.

If you are not able to come but would like to donate items, you may drop them off at the front office. In the event of bad weather, the Trunk or Treat event will take place in the Alderson Community Center.

Families are encouraged to bring chairs for the parade as there is limited seating at the football field.

If you have any questions, please contact the school.

