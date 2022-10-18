Read full article on original website
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Amtrak Missouri River Runner from KC to St. Louis reduces service
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner service, traveling back and forth between Kansas City and St. Louis is reducing its service from to one trip per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 16.
Yes, You Can Walk to Missouri’s Tower Rock in the Mississippi Now
When I first saw this, I had to make sure it wasn't April 1 thinking someone was pranking us. But, it's true. You really can walk out to Missouri's Tower Rock in the middle of the Mississippi River right now. I first saw this shared by the Riverfront Times. Normally,...
Small-town Missouri police chief, his girlfriend charged after overdose death at home
The chief of police in Louisiana, Missouri, and his girlfriend are behind bars following two drug overdoses inside the chief's home.
Live like rural royalty on this 50-acre estate in Labadie, Missouri
LABADIE, Mo. – A rural oasis located 40 miles west of Downtown St. Louis offers enough countryside and opportunity for farm living that would make the case of “Green Acres” do a double take. This 50-acre country estate, located a mile-and-a-half southeast of the Missouri River in...
kfmo.com
Execution of Taylor Set At Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre, MO) The execution date for 58 year old Leonard Taylor, of St. Louis, is set for February 7th at the Bonne Terre Prison. Taylor was convicted in 2008 for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor was convicted of killing 28 year old Angela Rowe and 10 year old Alexis, 6 year old AcQreya, and 5 year old Tyrese Conley. Their bodies were located in their Jennings Home December 3rd of 2004. The Unites States Supreme Court declined to hear Taylor's case.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
4 charged with mail thefts in St. Louis area
Three men appeared in federal court on Tuesday on charges of mail theft, while a fourth man was recently indicted.
KMOV
Urn found on Forest Park golf course
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The search is on for the owner of an urn that was found in Forest Park. The urn was found at Probstein Golf Course on August 29. It was taken to the St. Louis Police Department’s Property Custody Division and then sent to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains and their owner. After no identifying information was found on the urn, it was returned to the police.
82-year-old killed in three-car crash in St. Charles
Troopers arrived on the scene of a three-car crash with one fatality.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Wild Turkey Population Continues to Drop
(Jefferson County) Missouri’s wild turkey population continues to decline each and every year and has been declining for a number of decades according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). John Winkelman is the host of the Scenic View on KJFF. He goes over how the MDC determines the...
Restaurants board up windows and doors after 2nd night of burglaries in the Central West End
ST. LOUIS — Business owners in the Central West End were left concerned after another string of overnight break-ins on Tuesday. Sunisa Payne and Thai Bowl Forest Park Ave and South Taylor were open for business despite a broken front door. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, video surveillance footage...
More car break-ins at targeted public parking lot
Four cars were broken into near Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
University City threatens to take woman to court over garden
University City threatened to take a homeowner to court over "weeds" in their yard.
KMOV
Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KOMU
Missouri woman pleads guilty to keeping child in a bathtub full of hot water, causing severe burns
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A woman has pleaded guilty to causing severe burns to a child after keeping him in very hot water. According to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, Mindy Kammer of Bridgeton placed a child who was younger than two years old in a bathtub with very hot water, causing severe burns to his feet and legs. Kammer admitted to keeping him in the hot water despite the child crying and trying to climb out of the bathtub. Kammer told the court she kept him there because she thought he was merely throwing a tantrum.
KMOV
Man dies in St. Louis crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a Tuesday crash in St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Police said a 2013 Kia Sportage was going eastbound on...
Babysitter pleads guilty after toddler burned in bathtub in Webster Groves
A longtime babysitter admitted to burning a toddler in a bathtub several years ago under her supervision.
A St. Louis Teacher Explains Why American Education Is Phony
Students are being failed by the wrong priorities and rampant inequality
