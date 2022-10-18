ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

kfmo.com

Execution of Taylor Set At Bonne Terre

(Bonne Terre, MO) The execution date for 58 year old Leonard Taylor, of St. Louis, is set for February 7th at the Bonne Terre Prison. Taylor was convicted in 2008 for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor was convicted of killing 28 year old Angela Rowe and 10 year old Alexis, 6 year old AcQreya, and 5 year old Tyrese Conley. Their bodies were located in their Jennings Home December 3rd of 2004. The Unites States Supreme Court declined to hear Taylor's case.
BONNE TERRE, MO
KMOV

Urn found on Forest Park golf course

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The search is on for the owner of an urn that was found in Forest Park. The urn was found at Probstein Golf Course on August 29. It was taken to the St. Louis Police Department’s Property Custody Division and then sent to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains and their owner. After no identifying information was found on the urn, it was returned to the police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Wild Turkey Population Continues to Drop

(Jefferson County) Missouri’s wild turkey population continues to decline each and every year and has been declining for a number of decades according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). John Winkelman is the host of the Scenic View on KJFF. He goes over how the MDC determines the...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Missouri woman pleads guilty to keeping child in a bathtub full of hot water, causing severe burns

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A woman has pleaded guilty to causing severe burns to a child after keeping him in very hot water. According to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, Mindy Kammer of Bridgeton placed a child who was younger than two years old in a bathtub with very hot water, causing severe burns to his feet and legs. Kammer admitted to keeping him in the hot water despite the child crying and trying to climb out of the bathtub. Kammer told the court she kept him there because she thought he was merely throwing a tantrum.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
KMOV

Man dies in St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a Tuesday crash in St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Police said a 2013 Kia Sportage was going eastbound on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

