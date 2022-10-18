ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
explorebigsky.com

Some Bozeman landlords (no kidding) are putting community before profit

With the rental market tightening, a handful of landlords are forgoing higher rents in hopes of preserving small-town culture. The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Bozeman is nearing $2,000 a month. Renters report dramatic monthly increases when their leases are up, and the vacancy rate is consistently below 2%. In short, you’re lucky to find a place to live if you want to rent in Bozeman.
96.7 KISS FM

New Business Moving Into the Old Cactus Records Building

Big changes are happening in downtown Bozeman. Here's one major change that you need to know about. In February, Cactus Records, a local staple in Bozeman, closed its downtown location after being in the same place for 35 years. The business has since moved further west on Main St. Cactus...
XL Country 100.7

Five Weird Facts About Residential Parking in Bozeman

Parking is a hot-button issue for many locals in the Bozeman area, and many people would appreciate some clarity. Parking in Bozeman has become a massive issue for many locals who aren't sure what exactly the parking laws are, and they have valid concerns. Even though public parking downtown is...
XL Country 100.7

Montana Fall Favorite Returns For One Weekend Only

We always talk about shopping local, eating local, and supporting local. Well, we've got some good news for everyone. You can get a whole lotta local this weekend at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. On October 14th and 15th, you can shop from over 190 different artists at the Bozeman Fall MADE...
Fairfield Sun Times

Power outage in Bozeman hits thousands Sunday

Over 11,000 customers in Bozeman were impacted by a power outage Sunday afternoon. NorthWestern Energy tells Montana Right Now the outage happened around 2:00 pm and impacted 11,295 customers. Crews responded and determined where the outage originated from. Power was restored to most people around 3:15 pm. Work is continuing...
golfcourseindustry.com

Bozeman’s Black Bull GC picks Troon

Troon has been selected to manage Black Bull Golf Club, a private club located in Bozeman, Montana. Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon, will manage golf operations, food and beverage, golf course agronomy, and membership marketing. Black Bull is a private golf community located on 500...
XL Country 100.7

Do Bozeman Businesses Face Uncertainty With Lack Of Quality Help?

In the Dickens classic A Tale of Two Cities, the most famous quote from the book just might be, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times." Some folks might say we're going through the exact same thing here in Bozeman. In fact, in a lot of ways, Bozeman is a tale of two cities. There is the old Bozeman that so many folks remember and love: that old cowboy town where everyone knew everyone. Then there is the new Bozeman, which features million-dollar condos, 10-dollar coffees, and many folks moving here from other places.
XL Country 100.7

XL Country 100.7

