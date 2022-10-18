Read full article on original website
The Flash's Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Burglary Case
Watch: Ezra Miller Pleads NOT GUILTY to Burglary and Larceny. Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny in Vermont Superior Court on Oct. 17, their attorney has confirmed to E! News. The lawyer also noted that the star of the upcoming...
Ezra Miller’s Family and Friends Locked Up Their Guns After Realizing ‘The Flash’ Actor Was Experiencing a Mental Health Crisis
According to 'The Flash' star Ezra Miller's friends and possibly even their own mother, his guns became a major concern.
Ezra Miller Enters Plea to Felony Charges
Ezra Miller has entered a plea to felony charges they face in Vermont. The actor has pleaded not guilty in a burglary case where they were caught intruding into a neighbor's home and stealing bottles of alcohol. Miller — who identifies as non-binary — faces up to 26 years in prison, and more than $2,000 in fines, if they are found guilty of the charges against them. Interestingly, Deadline notes that the police statement on the intrusion, from August, has mostly been "scrubbed" from the internet.
NYPD releases photos of women in green morph suits suspected in subway attack
Police on Friday identified four women who allegedly dressed in neon green morph suits and are wanted for attacking two teenagers on a subway train in New York City.
Kevin Spacey 'flirted with 19-year-old John Barrowman and lay on bed with him' in 1986, US court hears
Kevin Spacey flirted with a 19-year-old John Barrowman and lay on a bed with him, a US court has heard. Lawyers for the American actor says 'nothing inappropriate' happened between the pair after he invited the future Torchwood star to his apartment in 1986. Details of the encounter were revealed...
Brian Laundrie claimed killing Gabby Petito was ‘merciful’ in written confession
When does the Gabby Petito Lifetime movie premiere? Brian Laundrie’s notebook transcript uncovers his written confession about his fiance, Gabby Petito. Did Brian Laundrie kill Gabby Petito? What is the Gabby Petito Lifetime movie about?
Sirhan Sirhan, convicted of killing Robert F. Kennedy, challenges his parole denial
Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge to free him from prison by reversing Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole.
Suitcases Full of Body Parts Discovered in NYC Apartment
After responding for a "wellness check" of a 22-year-old woman, the NYPD found "two suitcases containing human remains."
Kevin Spacey Trial: Anthony Rapp Admits Reason He Gave for Coming Forward with Allegations Was 'Not True'
Spacey's lawyers confronted Rapp with a screenshot of a text message he sent a reporter. As Kevin Spacey's trial continues, accuser Anthony Rapp admitted he wasn't completely truthful about one of his previously stated reasons for coming forward with his allegation against Spacey, according to NBC News. In a bombshell...
6 Women In Neon Green Leotards Attack 2 New York Subway Riders
A video shows the group punching two 19-year-old women on a subway train near Times Square on Sunday.
‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes
Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel, among accusers at Harvey Weinstein trial
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, was among accusers present on Monday during Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial.
Natalie Morales Joins CBS News
Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them
On a cargo ship sailing across the ocean, a captain allegedly drugged the drinks of two students training on board. Once they were incapacitated, he raped one cadet and attempted to sexually assault the other, according to a previously unreported complaint from the US Coast Guard.
Planes With Dozens of Unaccompanied Teen Migrants Land in NY, With Little Notice Given
Just hours after New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency over the influx of asylum seekers in the city, NBC New York learned that even more migrants arrived in the state, with little to no advance notice. The planes arrived at Orange County Airport in Montgomery...
Man pays $1,100 a month for 95-square-foot NYC apartment and shares a bathroom down the hall with neighbors
New Yorkers are finding more cheaper ways to live in the big city, but it comes at the cost of space and privacy in dorm-style apartments.
University of Hawaii Employee Threatened to Kill Pregnant Coworker, Feds Say
A fired University of Hawaii employee threatened to assassinate a pregnant coworker she blamed for her termination, prompting the terrified woman to purchase body armor for protection, a criminal complaint filed in Honolulu federal court alleges. Claire Chun, a former IT specialist at the school’s Manoa campus, is facing two counts of transmitting threatening interstate communications for two Instagram videos prosecutors say she posted on Sept. 15 and Oct. 6. In the first, she vowed to either stab or “put a bullet in” the head of the unnamed target, who Chun claimed had filed a workplace complaint against her. In the second, Chun said she was “out to kill” a former colleague who had called to check on her, blaming her for her firing, according to the complaint. In response, the woman, who was seven-months pregnant at the time, “bought a bullet proof [sic] vest to protect herself from Chun, which she kept under her desk at work.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
'A disgusting act': Political signs booby-trapped with razor blades injures Pennsylvania resident
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said.Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone's property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been "placed around the perimeter of the sign.""Obviously, this was designed to inflict punishment on anyone who attempted to remove the sign," police said in a social media post.Police said they inspected all campaign signs and found razor blades...
