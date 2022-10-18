ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Ezra Miller Enters Plea to Felony Charges

Ezra Miller has entered a plea to felony charges they face in Vermont. The actor has pleaded not guilty in a burglary case where they were caught intruding into a neighbor's home and stealing bottles of alcohol. Miller — who identifies as non-binary — faces up to 26 years in prison, and more than $2,000 in fines, if they are found guilty of the charges against them. Interestingly, Deadline notes that the police statement on the intrusion, from August, has mostly been "scrubbed" from the internet.
VERMONT STATE
Vibe

‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Natalie Morales Joins CBS News

Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
CNN

Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them

On a cargo ship sailing across the ocean, a captain allegedly drugged the drinks of two students training on board. Once they were incapacitated, he raped one cadet and attempted to sexually assault the other, according to a previously unreported complaint from the US Coast Guard.
TheDailyBeast

University of Hawaii Employee Threatened to Kill Pregnant Coworker, Feds Say

A fired University of Hawaii employee threatened to assassinate a pregnant coworker she blamed for her termination, prompting the terrified woman to purchase body armor for protection, a criminal complaint filed in Honolulu federal court alleges. Claire Chun, a former IT specialist at the school’s Manoa campus, is facing two counts of transmitting threatening interstate communications for two Instagram videos prosecutors say she posted on Sept. 15 and Oct. 6. In the first, she vowed to either stab or “put a bullet in” the head of the unnamed target, who Chun claimed had filed a workplace complaint against her. In the second, Chun said she was “out to kill” a former colleague who had called to check on her, blaming her for her firing, according to the complaint. In response, the woman, who was seven-months pregnant at the time, “bought a bullet proof [sic] vest to protect herself from Chun, which she kept under her desk at work.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Pittsburgh

'A disgusting act': Political signs booby-trapped with razor blades injures Pennsylvania resident

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said.Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone's property, and while trying to remove it the resident found that razor blades had been "placed around the perimeter of the sign.""Obviously, this was designed to inflict punishment on anyone who attempted to remove the sign," police said in a social media post.Police said they inspected all campaign signs and found razor blades...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy