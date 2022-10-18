Read full article on original website
Related
Voter resource: Breaking down the 3 constitutional amendments on the November ballot
There are three constitutional amendments placed on the November ballot by Florida legislators this year. Election day is Nov. 8. Visit the Clay County elections website to find polling locations.Clay County Government.
DeSantis announces special legislative session to fix Florida’s insurance industry
The governor also said the Legislature will provide property tax rebates to areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which left more than 100 people dead and destroyed some coastal communities.
Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New FAU Poll
With two and a half weeks until the election, a new poll from Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Business and Economics Polling Institute (BEPI) shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in excellent shape as he runs for a second term. DeSantis takes 51 percent of registered voters while former Gov. Charlie Crist,...
Lawmakers to get third crack at property insurance crisis
ORLANDO, Fla. — Though the governor has made his announcement about property taxes while standing in hard-hit Southwest Florida Thursday, lawmakers are hinting that November’s special session could be almost completely focused on the state’s property insurance crisis. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Prior...
wflx.com
Out-of-state political action committees involved in Florida school board races
A handful of school board seats across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will be up for grabs during the November general election in less than three weeks, and we're seeing a bigger political influence than ever before. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and even out-of-state political action committees are...
What to know: 3 Amendments on Florida November ballot
Three amendments are on the ballot for Florida's November election. Here's what to know.
Florida Board Of Education Says No “Mixing” Of Bathrooms
All public and charter schools in Florida must segregate restrooms by sex, the Florida Board of Education has determined. The board voted unanimously in favor of separating boys from girls in restroom usage at its meeting on Wednesday. The vote appears to follow Republican Gov.
Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power
A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
Independent Florida Alligator
Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement
Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
When does early voting start in Florida?
Tampa Bay area voters can soon head to the polls to cast their ballot for the Florida general election.
federalnewsnetwork.com
First woman elected sheriff in Florida discusses crime-fighting, tech improvements
Susan Benton has always had a passion for law enforcement, and it’s in her blood. Her great grandfather served as police chief in St. Augustine, Florida during the early 1920’s. Benton herself was born and raised in Florida, and she has served in law enforcement across the state...
ecbpublishing.com
Florida Agritourism Association announces new Director: Tony Hogg
Early in September, the Florida Agritourism Association (FATA) bid a fond farewell to their founder, Lisa Ard, and announced the appointment of Tony Hogg to the position of Director. FATA is a statewide organization that is dedicated to the support of the ever-growing agritourism market across the state of Florida....
Districts Miss Deadline On Florida Teacher Pay Plans
After Florida lawmakers set aside $800 million this year to help raise educators’ salaries, 41 school districts have not submitted plans to distribute the money, according to the state Department of Education. Districts faced an Oct. 1 deadline to submit plans that also were required
Crist is Ahead of DeSantis, According to One Poll
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist believes that Hurricane Ian’s response hurt the incumbent. “It got him a lot of air time,” Crist said. “We’ll see how people feel about their property insurance.”
Click10.com
More than 1 million Floridians have already cast their ballots for the Midterm Elections
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Early voting for the Midterm Elections begins on Monday in South Florida, but more than 1 million people in the Sunshine State have already voted. According to the Florida Department of Elections, 437,612 registered Democrats have already voted by mail. A total of 399,116 registered Republicans...
Governor DeSantis signs executive order to extend deadlines
Governor DeSantis signed an executive order to extend deadlines for payments to property taxes on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Florida Draws Challenges Over Pot License
Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21
Florida property insurance premiums will likely spike again, Citizens CEO says
The CEO of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance says he expects another spike in premiums after Hurricane Ian.
MSNBC
New legal challenges to Florida's abortion law could be groundbreaking
In April, Florida enacted a law that sharply restricted abortion access in the state and banned most abortions after 15 weeks. That law, known as HB 5, is now encountering some exciting and innovative legal opposition, not only from groups that fight for civil liberties and reproductive freedoms, but from religious groups as well. The challenges in Florida — and somewhat similar ones in Kentucky and Indiana — may signal subtle but significant shifts in how activists across the country are contesting a recent string of conservative Christian legislative triumphs.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Florida
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Comments / 0