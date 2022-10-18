ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New FAU Poll

With two and a half weeks until the election, a new poll from Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Business and Economics Polling Institute (BEPI) shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in excellent shape as he runs for a second term. DeSantis takes 51 percent of registered voters while former Gov. Charlie Crist,...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power

A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement

Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Florida Agritourism Association announces new Director: Tony Hogg

Early in September, the Florida Agritourism Association (FATA) bid a fond farewell to their founder, Lisa Ard, and announced the appointment of Tony Hogg to the position of Director. FATA is a statewide organization that is dedicated to the support of the ever-growing agritourism market across the state of Florida....
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Draws Challenges Over Pot License

  Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

New legal challenges to Florida's abortion law could be groundbreaking

In April, Florida enacted a law that sharply restricted abortion access in the state and banned most abortions after 15 weeks. That law, known as HB 5, is now encountering some exciting and innovative legal opposition, not only from groups that fight for civil liberties and reproductive freedoms, but from religious groups as well. The challenges in Florida — and somewhat similar ones in Kentucky and Indiana — may signal subtle but significant shifts in how activists across the country are contesting a recent string of conservative Christian legislative triumphs.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Florida

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FLORIDA STATE

