Funeral to be held for homicide victims, including Atlantic Beach councilman

A funeral service is being held Tuesday for the victims of a murder spree that left three people dead in two South Carolina counties.

The lives of Gloria Dewitt, James Dewitt II and Natasha Stevens, all 52, will be celebrated at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Conway at 11 a.m., according to Latimer’s Funeral Home.

The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page .

James Dewitt II, also known as Jim, was a council member in Atlantic Beach.

He was found dead at his Columbia home with his wife Gloria Dewitt from gunshot wounds during a welfare check on Oct. 9 around 7 p.m. off of Greensprings Drive.

Police had discovered Stevens’ body in her Conway residence on Highway 319 that same day. She is believed to have been shot earlier in the day.

Matthew Dewitt, of Columbia, faces murder charges for the deaths of his three family members. He has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online jail records.

The 25-year-old was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Oct. 10 around 4 p.m. Dewitt is still incarcerated as of Tuesday morning without bail.

The details from that day have not been released.