Bridgeport, CT

News 12

Woodbridge man killed in Route 8 crash in Torrington

A Woodbridge man was killed in a crash on Route 8 in Torrington, police say. The crash happened Thursday between exits 45 and 44 and left the roadway closed for hours. State police say Barry Zaret, 82 of Woodbridge went airborne in his vehicle then hit a cement wall. He...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WTNH

Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car Hits A Trane

2022-10-19@10:53pm–#Bridgeport CT–A car hits a Trane Air Conditioner condenser and coil, also causing damage to the building at the corner of Maplewood and Clinton Avenue. There were no reported injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Car Catches Fire After Crash Involving School Bus in Bridgeport

An electric car caught fire after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Bridgeport Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Gurdon Street and Summit Street. Responding officers said a car, believed to be an electric vehicle, caught fire because of the accident.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Fire rips through home in Ridge; residents safe thanks to passersby

Officials say a fire tore through a home in Ridge Thursday night on 68 Ridge Road. According to officials, the fire started just after 8:30 p.m. outside on the front porch, and quickly spread to the inside when the front windows broke. Ridge Fire Chief Wesley Phillips says three people...
RIDGE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

