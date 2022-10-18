Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Mr. Misunderstood: The IH 2+2
Let's talk about the IH 2+2. I've been wanting to write this one for quite a while, but I needed the right tractor to be listed on Tractor Zoom. Not too long ago, our friends at Iron Listing put this 3788 from southwest New York up on the site, so here we are.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to launch flexi-fuel model by end-2024
NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India plans to launch a flexi-fuel model of motorcycle in India by end-2024, the company's CEO said on Wednesday. "Our internal target is minimum, one model, the first model of flexi-fuel motorcycle to be launched by end-2024," Atsushi Ogata, chief executive officer of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said at the International Conference on Biofuels in New Delhi.
Agriculture Online
Install snow fence properly to reduce drifting
Moving snow is a never-ending chore in the winter, but strategically placing snow fence can help reduce drifting and save time and energy. Kristina Tebockhorst is an Extension ag engineering specialist at Iowa State University. She says the best fencing material is half solid and half open. Heavy-duty, prefabricated plastic fence is a good choice, but wooden slat or lath fences work well too.
Agriculture Online
IGC trims forecast for 2022/23 world corn crop
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2022/23 global corn production by 2 million tonnes to 1.166 bln tonnes. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body also kept its 2022/23 world wheat crop forecast unchanged at 792 million tonnes. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online
USDA attache sees Australia 2022/23 wheat crop at 34 million T
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Canberra:. "Australia is on the path to a third consecutive bumper grain crop in marketing year (MY) 2022/23 after a record-setting winter crop and strong summer crop production in MY 2021/22. After another strong start to the planting season followed up by great rainfalls, there is ample moisture to carry the wheat and barley crops through the grain fill stage. The key risk is rainfall at harvest causing grain quality downgrades. Wheat production is forecast at 34 million metric tons (MMT), down from the record-breaking MY 2021/22 crop of 36.3 MMT but still the second-largest in history. Similarly, barley production is forecast at 12.2 MMT, down from the previous year's 13.9 MMT record. Sorghum production is forecast to achieve the fourth-largest on record in MY 2022/23 at 2.6 MMT and exports at a near-record 2.1 MMT. With plentiful irrigation water available, rice production in MY 2022/23 is forecast to continue to grow for the third successive year to 575,000 MT."
Agriculture Online
All Around the Farm: Solutions for winter woes
Here are some great ways to make chores easier and keep you more comfortable this winter, courtesy of the farmer-inventors of All Around the Farm. In the winter, the outside door guide on my machine shed doesn’t work very well. Snow covers it up, melts, and then ice forms, which makes it impossible to open. So I built a cover for the guide from some 2×6s and a steel handle. After we get snow or ice, I can remove it to find the guide is always clean and dry. Then I just replace it again after I close the door. -Ken Miller, Rochelle, Illinois.
Agriculture Online
Tech companies hone in on carbon measurement
A keystone of carbon markets and how they work is the measurement of soil data. Today, there are nearly as many technology companies claiming to deliver solutions to measure carbon as there are programs for farmers to choose. The businesses run the spectrum from start-ups with prototypes or pilot programs...
Comments / 0