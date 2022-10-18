ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Pismo Beach launches city-wide repavement program

By Erin Fe
KSBY News
 3 days ago
In Pismo Beach, a city-wide project is underway in an effort to make Pismo Beach safer and more accessible to all.

“We're paving one third of all of our streets in the city in order to make sure that we maintain and upkeep all of the various streets, sidewalks and roadways in the city," said Assistant City Manager Jorge Garcia.

The work includes repairing sidewalks, potholes, adding curb cuts, and ADA ramps.

This week, construction will happen on Solar Way and Bello Street, where crews will work on grading, sidewalk in-full, and cross-gutter work. Residents can stay up to date with the construction schedule and where it is happening on the city website .

Hangers are left on neighbors' front doors to let them know when construction will happen on their street and to keep them apprised of the impact.

Garcia described how the city continues to keep families in mind. “We're working with the school district. We want the schools to know when we're going to impact paving around them and we also try to coordinate it so that we do it during winter breaks, that we do it during the summer break.”

Work began on the southern part of Pismo Beach in August and will continue moving north. The estimated $14.5 million project is expected to wrap up around August 2024.

“So what we try to do right now is we try to do all the concrete work and we do the asphalt work once the weather is better to make sure that we have a good adhesion and we have a good quality product,” Garcia added.

Concrete work is currently underway on Mattie Road.

