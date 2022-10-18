ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Beauty Shop Bellaire joins growing retail hub between Bissonnet Street and Bellaire Boulevard

Beauty Shop Bellaire opened Oct. 14 at 5202 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire. (Courtesy Canva) Skin care and beauty supply store Beauty Shop Bellaire opened Oct. 14 at 5202 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire. The waste-conscious store offers a supply refill station for shampoo, hand wash and other bottled products. Shelves are stocked with well-known and independent brands. 281-624-8045.
BELLAIRE, TX
Black Rock Coffee Bar sets opening date for The Woodlands location

Black Rock Coffee Bar will open its The Woodlands location on Oct. 28. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee Bar) Black Rock Coffee Bar has officially set Oct. 28 as its grand opening date at its new location at 3335 College Park Drive, Ste. 100A, in The Woodlands. The location marks the company's eighth in the Houston area and 16th in Texas. To celebrate the grand opening, the store will offer all customers free 16-ounce drinks all day on Oct. 28 at this location. Grand opening specials will continue through Nov. 4 with daily specials that range from buy one, get one free drinks to free merchandise. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon. 346-291-7949. http://br.coffee.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston approves $2.5 million for Jones Hall improvements as arts entities await decision on broader funding request

Houston First is in the process of renovating Jones Hall "to upgrade the acoustics, infrastructure, safety, and audience accessibility and amenities." (Courtesy Paul Hester) Houston City Council unanimously voted Oct. 19 to approve an interlocal agreement between the city and Houston First Corp. providing $2.5 million for improvements at Jones Hall.
HOUSTON, TX
UPDATED: Gatsby's Prime Seafood opens at former site of Tony Mandola eatery on Waugh Drive

Gatsby’s Prime Seafood opened Oct. 11 within the former site of a trio of Italian restaurants run by Tony Mandola at 1212 Waugh Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Raydon Creative) Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated Gatsby's Prime Seafood opened at the site of trio of Italian restaurants, including Nino's, Vincent's and Grappnio de Nino that were launched by Vincent Mandola. The eatery is opening at the former site of Tony Mandola's.
HOUSTON, TX
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including Dogtopia

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
Exterior design services company Transblue opens new Friendswood location

The national outdoor design and construction management company offers commercial, government, residential and multifamily services. (Courtesy Pexels) Transblue opened its newest location Oct. 10 at 17300 El Camino Real, Friendswood. This will be the second Texas location for the national outdoor design and construction management company, the first being in Frisco. The new location is locally owned by brothers Thomas and Michael Hartman. 832-581-4244. www.transblue.com.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Houston, TX
