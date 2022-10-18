Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
One Texas Eatery Is Among The Best Thai Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Thai restaurants in the country.
Beauty Shop Bellaire joins growing retail hub between Bissonnet Street and Bellaire Boulevard
Beauty Shop Bellaire opened Oct. 14 at 5202 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire. (Courtesy Canva) Skin care and beauty supply store Beauty Shop Bellaire opened Oct. 14 at 5202 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire. The waste-conscious store offers a supply refill station for shampoo, hand wash and other bottled products. Shelves are stocked with well-known and independent brands. 281-624-8045.
Black Rock Coffee Bar sets opening date for The Woodlands location
Black Rock Coffee Bar will open its The Woodlands location on Oct. 28. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee Bar) Black Rock Coffee Bar has officially set Oct. 28 as its grand opening date at its new location at 3335 College Park Drive, Ste. 100A, in The Woodlands. The location marks the company's eighth in the Houston area and 16th in Texas. To celebrate the grand opening, the store will offer all customers free 16-ounce drinks all day on Oct. 28 at this location. Grand opening specials will continue through Nov. 4 with daily specials that range from buy one, get one free drinks to free merchandise. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon. 346-291-7949. http://br.coffee.
Chicken N Pickle announced as first business part of Flyway development in Webster
Chicken N Pickle will include a restaurant, sports bar and pickleball courts, and it is expected to open in late 2023 in Webster. (Courtesy Chicken N Pickle) Chicken N Pickle will open late 2023 within Webster’s Flyway development, the first business announced for the expansive project. The new location...
Two-floor Houston Toy Museum up and running in the Heights
The husband-and-wife duo of Matt and Sara Broussard opened the Houston Toy Museum on Oct. 6, bringing two floors of exhibits to visitors with toys dating back to the late 1800s. (Courtesy Houston Toy Museum) The husband-and-wife duo of Matt and Sara Broussard opened the Houston Toy Museum on Oct....
Texas taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America
Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they're consuming tacos.
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken. Whether you’re a lover of chicken breasts, thighs, wings, legs or a combination of these, there are spots all over the south that serve them with top-notch flavor. A...
PJ's Coffee of New Orleans to open in Katy this fall
PJ's Coffee of New Orleans sources its arabica beans from 14 origins, including Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea and Ethiopia. (Courtesy PJ's Coffee of New Orleans) PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is bringing the “soul and unique experience” of its original location on Maple Street to Katy. The...
Learn about this month's featured neighborhood, market data for September in the Bay Area
A house located at 1848 Lake Landing (Courtesy HAR) This League City neighborhood, Whispering Lakes Ranch, is located off FM 646 near South Shore Boulevard. It is close to restaurants, Clear Creek ISD schools, entertainment venues and the Kemah Boardwalk. Median home value: $811,750. Homes on the market*: 3. Homes...
Funny or Offensive? Houston, Texas ‘Help Wanted’ Sign is Raising Eyebrows
The Pets Gone Wild Resort in Pasadena is causing a stir with its new recruitment strategy. Walter Parsons was beyond frustrated with the quality of his recent hires and was thinking outside of the box to get a new person in the position as quickly as possible. According to KHOU...
Men's grooming, cocktail lounge Scissors & Scotch among latest openings in Lower Heights District
A two-story retail building in the Lower Heights District is now home to Scissors & Scotch and First Watch, which opened in September and October, respectively. (Courtesy Lower Heights District) A slate of new businesses recently opened or are preparing to open at the Lower Heights mixed-used district south of...
Houston approves $2.5 million for Jones Hall improvements as arts entities await decision on broader funding request
Houston First is in the process of renovating Jones Hall "to upgrade the acoustics, infrastructure, safety, and audience accessibility and amenities." (Courtesy Paul Hester) Houston City Council unanimously voted Oct. 19 to approve an interlocal agreement between the city and Houston First Corp. providing $2.5 million for improvements at Jones Hall.
Coastal Texas Study forges ahead; EPA assesses Cy-Fair super fund site
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Austin, met with various officials Oct. 13 at the Lone Star Flight Museum in Clear Lake for a roundtable discussion about the Coastal Texas Study, a yearslong effort by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Texas General Land Office to plan and design projects to protect Texas’ coast from major storms. (Jake Magee/Community Impact)
UPDATED: Gatsby's Prime Seafood opens at former site of Tony Mandola eatery on Waugh Drive
Gatsby’s Prime Seafood opened Oct. 11 within the former site of a trio of Italian restaurants run by Tony Mandola at 1212 Waugh Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Raydon Creative) Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated Gatsby's Prime Seafood opened at the site of trio of Italian restaurants, including Nino's, Vincent's and Grappnio de Nino that were launched by Vincent Mandola. The eatery is opening at the former site of Tony Mandola's.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including Dogtopia
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Exterior design services company Transblue opens new Friendswood location
The national outdoor design and construction management company offers commercial, government, residential and multifamily services. (Courtesy Pexels) Transblue opened its newest location Oct. 10 at 17300 El Camino Real, Friendswood. This will be the second Texas location for the national outdoor design and construction management company, the first being in Frisco. The new location is locally owned by brothers Thomas and Michael Hartman. 832-581-4244. www.transblue.com.
Couple ambushed, robbed at Galleria-area home after returning from dinner
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects who ambushed a man and forced their way inside his Galleria-area home earlier this month. According to police, it happened in the Tanglewood subdivision on Oct. 12 around 10:30 p.m. and part of the crime was...
Gatsby's Prime Seafood among first openings at new mixed-use district at Waugh Drive
Gatsby’s Prime Seafood opened Oct. 11 within the former site of a trio of Italian restaurants run by Tony Mandola at 1212 Waugh Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Raydon Creative) Gatsby’s Prime Seafood opened Oct. 11 within the former site of a trio of Italian restaurants run by Tony Mandola at 1212 Waugh Drive, Houston.
Texans Fit facility will anchor new lifestyle pavilion at The Allen
Texans Fit will bring a new state-of-the-art fitness facility to a recently completed lifestyle pavilion along Allen Parkway that is part of ongoing development on The Allen, a $500 million mixed-use project along Buffalo Bayou. (Rendering courtesy DC Partners) Texans Fit will bring a new state-of-the-art fitness facility to a...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 2