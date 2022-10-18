Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak TreeL. CaneTallahassee, FL
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Related
ecbpublishing.com
Calling all amateur BBQers and chili makers, the Vaceterans Day cook-off wants you
If you like to fire up your backyard grill and cook some tasty barbecue, then mark your calendars for the Jefferson BBQ Festival on Friday, Nov. 11. Same goes for all of you chili makers out there. The Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce is having a cook-off for Veterans Day. So get your spices, rubs, sauces, secret ingredients and taste buds ready!
ecbpublishing.com
Mary “Doll” Thomas
Mary "Doll" Thomas, 82, of Monticello, Fla., passed on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Graveside funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday in Texas Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday at 1215 North Jefferson St., Monticello. Ms. Thomas was a retired homemaker and a member of Northside Church of Christ. Her...
WCTV
67th annual Florida Forest Festival taking place in Taylor County
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Festivities for the 67th annual Florida Forest Festival are underway in and around the city of Perry. While the official start date is Saturday, October 22, the county is hosting a carnival, a fun run, a mutt contest, and a firework display in the days leading up to the festival.
ecbpublishing.com
Hosea “Tiny” Baulkman
Hosea "Tiny " Baulkman, 70, passed unexpectedly at home on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Union Branch AME Church, 95 Lake Road, Monticello, with burial in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Monticello, Mr. Baulkman was a 1970 graduate of Jefferson County High School. He was a retired Senior Financial Officer in the Office of Financial Aid at Florida A&M University. He leaves his love to his mother, Mrs. Ruth Brooks Taylor; son, Christopher Baulkman; daughters, Nikki (Ronnie) Benton, Maya Baulkman and Alexis Lunningham; two sisters, Barbara C. (Mickey) Clayton & Deborah Glenn; 10 grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
ecbpublishing.com
Lavinia “Beanie” Albright
Lavinia "Beanie" Albright, of Monticello, Fla., went to her Eternal Home surrounded by the love of family on Sunday morning, Oct. 16, 2022, at her home. Lavinia celebrated her 100th birthday in June and was able to enjoy the milestone with family and friends. Beanie was born on June 29,...
ecbpublishing.com
District 4 commission race drawing attention
Of the three local races for elective offices, the one pitting incumbent Betsy Barfield against challenger Austin Hosford for the District 4 County Commission seat is drawing the most attention. First came a formal grievance filed against Barfield by a county employee alleging unprofessional and vindictive behavior on the commissioner’s...
Monarch Butterfly Festival returns to St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge
The Monarch Butterfly Festival will return to St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Community Co-op Market to host its first annual Friendsgiving
Community Co-op Market (CCM) is set to host their first annual "Friendsgiving", inviting the community out to join them for a celebratory, holiday buffet.
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak Tree
In the 1950s, a Florida State University professor named Laura Jepsen took a walk in pastureland by the University in Tallahassee and discovered an ancient live oak on the property. Jepsen couldn't get the tree out of her mind, calling it "a tree to inspire poets." She eventually purchased the pastureland and built a small Tudor-style cottage that would be called Lichgate.
thefamuanonline.com
Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices
As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
ecbpublishing.com
School board bids farewell to longtime members
Jefferson County School Board Members Shirley Washington, Charles Boland and Sandra Saunders had their last board meeting as district representatives on Monday, Oct. 10, as their terms as elected officials came to an end. Superintendent Eydie Tricquet presented plaques to each and thanked them for their service to Jefferson County Schools.
famunews.com
FAMU Homecoming 2022 “The Experience” Kicks Off This Weekend
Florida A&M University (FAMU) 2022 Homecoming “The Experience” kicks off this weekend, with a drive-in movie on Saturday and a gospel experience and Coronation Ball on Sunday. Among the highlights of the nine days of festivities will be two days of live broadcasts of Good Morning America (GMA)...
shop-eat-surf.com
REI Co-op Opens in Tallahassee on Nov. 11 with a Three-day Celebration
REI Co-op opens its doors of its new Tallahassee store on Friday, November 11 and invites the community to a three-day celebration filled with outdoor brands, nonprofit partners, afternoon social and more. Located at 1415 Timberlane Road at Market Square and just off I-10 & Thomasville Road, the 22,000 square-foot...
thefamuanonline.com
FSU comes to life during Market Wednesday
Market Wednesday is a lively and versatile mid-day gathering hosted ever week on. Florida State University’s campus. Upon arrival at the Oglesby Student union, you will be greeted by a variety of different. vendors, clubs and organizations. It’s an event feels like there is something for. everybody to...
WCTV
North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
ecbpublishing.com
Voting machines test “all clear”
On Friday morning, Oct. 14, the Jefferson County Supervisor of Elections Office successfully conducted the public testing of voting machines for the 2022 General Election. The county's machines are ready to start accurately counting mail-in ballots, ballots cast in early voting that begins on Monday, Oct. 24, and ballots cast at precincts on Election Day, Nov. 8.
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
New clinic expanding maternal and pediatric care in Gadsden County
From 2014-2020, there have been 38 infant deaths in Gadsden County. One medical clinic is looking to decrease this number by opening a new maternal and pediatric clinic in Havana.
floridapolitics.com
Leon Schools Superintendent becomes latest local official backing Loranne Ausley’s re-election
A half dozen leaders and officials have come forward for the vulnerable incumbent recently, including several in education. Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna has joined the stream of city and county officials announcing their support for Sen. Loranne Ausley. Ausley, a Democrat from Tallahassee, is in the battle of...
WCTV
‘I was really shocked:’ family of Tallahassee stabbing victim visits crime scene
Gadsden County works to fix internet connectivity issues throughout rural areas. Last month the County launched a survey and high-speed test to determine which areas were affected the most and to better understand what types of problems people are experiencing. Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing.
Comments / 0