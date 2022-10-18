Read full article on original website
Related
fox5sandiego.com
California home prices have fallen most in this city since June: study
(KTLA) – Houses in California tend to be expensive, but one city is seeing a significant decline in home prices, according to a study from Realtor.com. The real estate listing website released a study detailing where home prices are dropping after potential buyers saw high prices during June. The study analyzed 100 metropolitan areas across the country to see where prices declined the most.
Comments / 0