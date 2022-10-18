Read full article on original website
1 Person Died, Several Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lacey (Lacey, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened o State Route 510 in Thurston County. The officials reported that the crash happened at around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Peter Kalama Drive Southeast. The Washington...
q13fox.com
1 dead, multiple injured in crash on SR 510 in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. - Troopers are investing a crash that left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash was blocking both directions.
KOMO News
Three arrests made in Lakewood area robberies, police seeking others
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested three people Friday afternoon believed to be involved in a series of robberies in the Lakewood area. Two males and a female ranging in ages from 14 to 18 are the ones in custody. Police are still searching for five to 10 other teens,...
Man pulling wires out of I-5 junction box caught on camera
SEATTLE — A man seen pulling wires out of a freeway ramp junction box was caught on camera after an alert Washington State Department of Transportation worker noticed that something wasn’t right. At about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a WSDOT signal technician saw a man pulling wire out...
KOMO News
Seattle police looking for dog shot by officers in South Park
SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking for South Park neighbors to be on the lookout for a dog that was shot by officers Thursday evening. Police said officers responded to reports of a dog biting a person in the 9200 block of Delridge Way SW around 6 p.m. At...
KOMO News
Violent crime spree led up to killing of Seattle business owner, documents say
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man accused of going on a violent crime spree in south Seattle and the Central District will remain behind bars without bail. Ashton Christopher Leffall, 31, is accused of shooting and killing D'Vonne Pickett, Jr., outside his store in the Central District earlier this week. Leffall is also facing multiple charges for other crimes, according to King County prosecutors.
KOMO News
Kirkland to test vehicle noise identification cameras in an attempt to curb street racing
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department is testing out its new Street Racing Noise Pilot Program which will test new automated vehicle noise identification cameras. According to their press release, the program will test to see if noise camera technology can remotely capture incidents of excessively loud vehicles. Their goal is to be able to collect the data and use the information in the future to issue citations after police review the material.
KOMO News
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of business owner in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of a father and community leader who was gunned down outside his business in the Central District Wednesday night. Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with the shooting. Police have not named the suspect but said they believe the suspect is linked to another homicide and multiple ongoing shooting investigations around the area. The arrested person is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Death investigation underway near Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
knkx.org
How four Tacoma police officers arrived at the street corner where Manny Ellis died
The Walk Home is a podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis, a Black man killed in Tacoma police custody in 2020. KNKX Special Projects reporter and producer Will James joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about...
KOMO News
Former Tukwila K9 Ace dies after six years with the department
Tukwila Police said former K9 Ace passed away earlier this week. Ace joined the police department in March 2013 with Officer Frank. He spent six years working the night shift and police said he was responsible for the capture of hundreds of suspects. Ace retired in 2019 and spent the...
KOMO News
See video of two smash-and-grab attempts in Kent
KENT, Wash. — Two businesses are left cleaning up in Kent Wednesday morning after a pair of attempted smash-and-grab burglaries. Someone smashed the glass out of a store on 104th Avenue SE, as evident by photos and videos taken by KOMO News. The owner, though, said the store had...
KOMO News
TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen after car fire on NB I-5 near I-90 in Seattle
SEATTLE — A car fire on northbound I-5 near I-90 in Seattle slowed traffic for morning commuters on Wednesday. Multiple lanes were blocked after the fire, which began shortly before 6:15 a.m., and the Washington State Department of Transportation said to expect delays. WSDOT tweeted an update at 6:54 a.m. that all lanes were reopened.
myeverettnews.com
Fire Destroys Cabin At Silver Lake Park In Everett
An investigator from the Everett Fire Department is on scene working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a cabin at the Camp Patterson area at Silver Lake Park in south Everett this morning. A Parks Department employee discovered the fire just after 6:00 AM in the building...
q13fox.com
Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week
TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
My Clallam County
Man held after alleged pistol whipping and standoff with polic
PORT ANGELES — A Sequim man is being held on a quarter million dollars bail, following his arrest after a standoff with law enforcement in east Clallam County. 32-year-old Anthony Lawrence Lee made a first court appearance yesterday afternoon. He’s been booked for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
KOMO News
Seattle student police officer on leave after allegedly cyberstalking woman after date
SEATTLE — A student police officer was placed on unpaid administrative leave after being charged with cyberstalking in Seattle Municipal Court. According to the Seattle Police Department, Jafar Al-Salehi went on a date with a woman earlier this year. Afterward, the woman contacted police and said she received a “series of harassing messages over a span of months via text and social media.”
Woman kidnapped by husband in Lacey found, WSP says
LACEY, Wash. — UPDATE: At 2:01 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, the Washington State Patrol tweeted that 42-year-old Young An had been located. Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was kidnapped by her husband in Lacey on Sunday. According to...
