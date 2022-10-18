ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

1 dead, multiple injured in crash on SR 510 in Thurston County

LACEY, Wash. - Troopers are investing a crash that left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash was blocking both directions.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police looking for dog shot by officers in South Park

SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking for South Park neighbors to be on the lookout for a dog that was shot by officers Thursday evening. Police said officers responded to reports of a dog biting a person in the 9200 block of Delridge Way SW around 6 p.m. At...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Violent crime spree led up to killing of Seattle business owner, documents say

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man accused of going on a violent crime spree in south Seattle and the Central District will remain behind bars without bail. Ashton Christopher Leffall, 31, is accused of shooting and killing D'Vonne Pickett, Jr., outside his store in the Central District earlier this week. Leffall is also facing multiple charges for other crimes, according to King County prosecutors.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Kirkland to test vehicle noise identification cameras in an attempt to curb street racing

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department is testing out its new Street Racing Noise Pilot Program which will test new automated vehicle noise identification cameras. According to their press release, the program will test to see if noise camera technology can remotely capture incidents of excessively loud vehicles. Their goal is to be able to collect the data and use the information in the future to issue citations after police review the material.
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of business owner in Seattle's Central District

SEATTLE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of a father and community leader who was gunned down outside his business in the Central District Wednesday night. Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with the shooting. Police have not named the suspect but said they believe the suspect is linked to another homicide and multiple ongoing shooting investigations around the area. The arrested person is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Death investigation underway near Maple Valley

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
KING 5

Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
KOMO News

Former Tukwila K9 Ace dies after six years with the department

Tukwila Police said former K9 Ace passed away earlier this week. Ace joined the police department in March 2013 with Officer Frank. He spent six years working the night shift and police said he was responsible for the capture of hundreds of suspects. Ace retired in 2019 and spent the...
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

See video of two smash-and-grab attempts in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Two businesses are left cleaning up in Kent Wednesday morning after a pair of attempted smash-and-grab burglaries. Someone smashed the glass out of a store on 104th Avenue SE, as evident by photos and videos taken by KOMO News. The owner, though, said the store had...
KENT, WA
KOMO News

TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen after car fire on NB I-5 near I-90 in Seattle

SEATTLE — A car fire on northbound I-5 near I-90 in Seattle slowed traffic for morning commuters on Wednesday. Multiple lanes were blocked after the fire, which began shortly before 6:15 a.m., and the Washington State Department of Transportation said to expect delays. WSDOT tweeted an update at 6:54 a.m. that all lanes were reopened.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Fire Destroys Cabin At Silver Lake Park In Everett

An investigator from the Everett Fire Department is on scene working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a cabin at the Camp Patterson area at Silver Lake Park in south Everett this morning. A Parks Department employee discovered the fire just after 6:00 AM in the building...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week

TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
TACOMA, WA
My Clallam County

Man held after alleged pistol whipping and standoff with polic

PORT ANGELES — A Sequim man is being held on a quarter million dollars bail, following his arrest after a standoff with law enforcement in east Clallam County. 32-year-old Anthony Lawrence Lee made a first court appearance yesterday afternoon. He’s been booked for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
SEQUIM, WA
KOMO News

Seattle student police officer on leave after allegedly cyberstalking woman after date

SEATTLE — A student police officer was placed on unpaid administrative leave after being charged with cyberstalking in Seattle Municipal Court. According to the Seattle Police Department, Jafar Al-Salehi went on a date with a woman earlier this year. Afterward, the woman contacted police and said she received a “series of harassing messages over a span of months via text and social media.”
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman kidnapped by husband in Lacey found, WSP says

LACEY, Wash. — UPDATE: At 2:01 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, the Washington State Patrol tweeted that 42-year-old Young An had been located. Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was kidnapped by her husband in Lacey on Sunday. According to...
LACEY, WA

