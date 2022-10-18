Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, 14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard,...
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota reports 12 consecutive months of job growth
Minnesota gained 4,200 jobs in September, according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The state’s unemployment rate remains steady, at 2%, one-tenth of a point higher than in August, and 1.5 points above than the national rate of 3.5%. Minnesota added 1,200...
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Outside the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted “Democracy!” and held signs that read, “We Choose Us.”. It’s the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that seeks to fight attempts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota. Members said Wednesday that groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are attacking democracy by calling for changes that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and filing data requests that bog down election staffers.
Southern Minnesota News
Meth & fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison
A Mankato meth and fentanyl dealer has been sentenced to four years in prison. Amanda Lynn Bailey, 42, was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County Court on 1st-degree drug sale charges. She will serve her time at the Minnesota State Corrections Facility in Shakopee. In January, drug task force agents...
Southern Minnesota News
2 killed in crash near New Prague
Two drivers were killed in a three-vehicle crash near New Prague Monday evening. Heather Nichole Nelson, 43, and Jordan Cole Bailey, 38, both of New Prague, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 13 at Joel D Lane. According to...
Southern Minnesota News
St. James to purchase training simulator with federal grant
St. James will use a federal grant to purchase a simulator that will train police in de-escalation techniques. On Tuesday, the city council unanimously approved accepting a $155,159.89 grant from the U.S. Dept of Justice to purchase a VirTra V-180 Training Simulator System. The equipment provides “realistic and immersive training” scenarios for police officers. The scenarios can be changed in real time based on the officer’s response.
