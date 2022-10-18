ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing: Zambaldi Brewing

(WFRV) – It’s time for another Craft Brew of the Month sponsored by Petskull Brewing. Paul from Petskull visited Local 5 Live with details on a fall flavor from David Malcolm and the team at Zambaldi. Paul gives viewers details on the new seasonal ‘Dunkel Brau’ beer, available...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fright Night this weekend in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Come out for a family-friendly spooky activity this Friday and Saturday, or next Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. This event will feature a hayride and a haunted house as the main attractions, but also will have a bonfire, live music, concessions, dancing, face painting, and pumpkin carving.
GREENVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fall fashion trends at Apricot Lane Boutique

(WFRV) – Warm up your fall with the latest fashion trends. From shakets to jackets – fall is in the air at Apricot Lane. Kim visited Local 5 Live with a look at what to shop, the latest special, and the newest hours at Bay Park Square Mall.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Romantic Comedy’ opens next week in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Attic Chamber Theatre will present eight performances of Bernard Slade’s “Romantic Comedy” starting next week in Lucia Baehman Theatre, 1478 Midway Road, in the Communication Arts Center of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatre.inc.com. Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct....
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sixty diverse artists due for ‘Unhinged’ exhibition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A sweeping experience in the arts is set during “Unhinged” this weekend at The Weidner at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. According to a news release: The event is “a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory exhibition featuring over 60 artists.”. The exhibition opens at...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Meet Bella: Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley’s new server robot

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley has been around since the 1970s, but it’s now getting some high-tech help when it comes to serving up orders from the kitchen. Local 5 got a sneak peek at its new bar area on Wednesday and its two newest...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: A spate of comedy shows is on

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. A new variant has been reported. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks. TOTALS TO DATE. Since...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Area manufacturers to open doors to local students

After a multi-year reprieve due to COVID-19, you will once again be seeing area students get a first-hand look at Door County’s manufacturing industry. Students from Algoma, Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door, Sevastopol, Gibraltar, and Washington Island will participate in Manufacturing Day on October 27th as they tour approximately a dozen businesses located primarily in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park. Over 60 different manufacturers call Door County home, and Korey Mallien from the Door County Economic Development Corporation says Thursday’s event will hopefully show students that they do not have to travel far from home for a great career.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oneida Nation Orchard packed with apples, ready for picking

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s nothing more fall than spending some time in an apple orchard. If you have not done it yet this season, Oneida Nation Orchard is ready for you. “The apples are in full bloom,” said Michelle Danforth Anderson. She’s the marketing and tourism director...
ONEIDA, WI
waupacanow.com

Bridge Bar expands

The Bridge Bar is rebuilding its deck that was originally constructed in 1992. It was shifting and had been reinforced a few times over the years but owner Steve Van Lyssel decided it was time for a makeover. The seawall was replaced by locally owned Seawall Solutions. The old deck...
FREMONT, WI
NBC26

Appleton begins first year of vacuum leaf collection

APPLETON (NBC 26) — For the first time, Appleton is using vacuum equipment to collect leaves. It’s part of the City’s multi-year plan to transition away from placing leaves in the street to help reduce phosphorus in the waterways. “Our current practice of placing leaves in and...
APPLETON, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

Brown County Wants You to Vote on Pamperin Park’s New Playground

The community is invited to Pamperin Park (Dance Hall) on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, to vote on the new playground for Pamperin Park. The county leadership wants your input to help them decide which playground design to pick. Two options will be available to view, and...
GREEN BAY, WI

