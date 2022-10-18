Read full article on original website
Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing: Zambaldi Brewing
(WFRV) – It’s time for another Craft Brew of the Month sponsored by Petskull Brewing. Paul from Petskull visited Local 5 Live with details on a fall flavor from David Malcolm and the team at Zambaldi. Paul gives viewers details on the new seasonal ‘Dunkel Brau’ beer, available...
Fright Night this weekend in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Come out for a family-friendly spooky activity this Friday and Saturday, or next Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. This event will feature a hayride and a haunted house as the main attractions, but also will have a bonfire, live music, concessions, dancing, face painting, and pumpkin carving.
Veterans Village of Wisconsin presents: ‘Tasting for the Troops: A Touch of Tuscany’
(WFRV) – It’s a fun way to support the troops and guest co-host John Maino who is also the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Village, along with Board President Mike Thomas, and Jen Wickland give details on the upcoming event Tasting for the Troops. We also get...
Fall fashion trends at Apricot Lane Boutique
(WFRV) – Warm up your fall with the latest fashion trends. From shakets to jackets – fall is in the air at Apricot Lane. Kim visited Local 5 Live with a look at what to shop, the latest special, and the newest hours at Bay Park Square Mall.
Seven days of Halloween at the Children’s Museum of Green Bay
(WFRV) – From Pumpkin Palooza to a Wizard Workshop – it’s seven days of Halloween all in one place. Local 5 Live stopped by the Children’s Museum of Green Bay with details on the fun events coming up and how you can join in with your family.
‘Romantic Comedy’ opens next week in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Attic Chamber Theatre will present eight performances of Bernard Slade’s “Romantic Comedy” starting next week in Lucia Baehman Theatre, 1478 Midway Road, in the Communication Arts Center of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatre.inc.com. Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct....
Haunted House ‘A Night to Dismember’ tonight and tomorrow from Appleton North High School Theatre
(WFRV) – It’s one of the longest running Halloween attractions in the area, and it’s all put together by a talented group of high school students. Local 5 Live gets an early look at the maze of fright that kicks off tonight. The Appleton North High School Haunted Hause, ‘A Night to Dismember’.
Sixty diverse artists due for ‘Unhinged’ exhibition
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A sweeping experience in the arts is set during “Unhinged” this weekend at The Weidner at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. According to a news release: The event is “a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory exhibition featuring over 60 artists.”. The exhibition opens at...
Meet Bella: Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley’s new server robot
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley has been around since the 1970s, but it’s now getting some high-tech help when it comes to serving up orders from the kitchen. Local 5 got a sneak peek at its new bar area on Wednesday and its two newest...
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
Week ahead: A spate of comedy shows is on
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. A new variant has been reported. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks. TOTALS TO DATE. Since...
Area manufacturers to open doors to local students
After a multi-year reprieve due to COVID-19, you will once again be seeing area students get a first-hand look at Door County’s manufacturing industry. Students from Algoma, Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door, Sevastopol, Gibraltar, and Washington Island will participate in Manufacturing Day on October 27th as they tour approximately a dozen businesses located primarily in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park. Over 60 different manufacturers call Door County home, and Korey Mallien from the Door County Economic Development Corporation says Thursday’s event will hopefully show students that they do not have to travel far from home for a great career.
Oneida Nation Orchard packed with apples, ready for picking
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s nothing more fall than spending some time in an apple orchard. If you have not done it yet this season, Oneida Nation Orchard is ready for you. “The apples are in full bloom,” said Michelle Danforth Anderson. She’s the marketing and tourism director...
Bridge Bar expands
The Bridge Bar is rebuilding its deck that was originally constructed in 1992. It was shifting and had been reinforced a few times over the years but owner Steve Van Lyssel decided it was time for a makeover. The seawall was replaced by locally owned Seawall Solutions. The old deck...
Appleton begins first year of vacuum leaf collection
APPLETON (NBC 26) — For the first time, Appleton is using vacuum equipment to collect leaves. It’s part of the City’s multi-year plan to transition away from placing leaves in the street to help reduce phosphorus in the waterways. “Our current practice of placing leaves in and...
Brown County Wants You to Vote on Pamperin Park’s New Playground
The community is invited to Pamperin Park (Dance Hall) on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, to vote on the new playground for Pamperin Park. The county leadership wants your input to help them decide which playground design to pick. Two options will be available to view, and...
‘This is closure for all of us’: Old Glory Honor Flight features Veteran brothers from De Pere
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Old Glory Honor Flight left Appleton this morning for its 59th mission with 95 Veterans on board for their trip to Washington, D.C. Founded in 2009 by a dedicated group of volunteers based in Appleton, the Old Glory Honor Flight is a way to say ‘Thank You’ for our Veterans’ service and sacrifice.
New ThedaCare program reveals connection
New ThedaCare program keeping Theda Clark’s legacy alive revealed a connection between Theda and the head of the program.
Parents of Pulaski bonfire explosion victim share their thoughts and gratitude
The Brzeczkowskis thank the community for the overwhelming support and love after their son was injured in a bonfire explosion.
Woman fatally struck by car while walking dog near Appleton and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police confirm with CBS 58 that a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while she was walking her dog on Thursday night. MPD believes the accident happened around 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 20 near Appleton and Silver Spring. The victim died at the scene.
