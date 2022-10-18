Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
United Counseling Service Recognized as a Center of Excellence
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Following a comprehensive review by Vermont Care Partners (VCP), United Counseling Service (UCS) has again received a three-year Centers of Excellence accreditation. Vermont Care Partners is a network of sixteen member agencies that provide mental health, substance use disorder, and developmental disability services and supports in...
iBerkshires.com
Southwestern Vermont Health Care Recognizes Nursing Staff
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care's (SVHC) nursing leaders have chosen four nurses whose work represents each of the four qualities of a Magnet Center for Nursing Excellence, including transformational leadership, innovation, structural empowerment, and exemplary professional practice. "The nurses we are honoring are noted standard bearers within...
iBerkshires.com
Medical Matters Weekly Welcomes SVMC Rheumatologist
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Rheumatologist Matthew Stanishewski, DO, is the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly. He practices with SVMC Rheumatology, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, in Bennigton. The show airs on Facebook Live at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health...
iBerkshires.com
New President and CEO for Child Care of the Berkshires, Inc.
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Child Care of the Berkshires Board of Directors announced that Amy Hall has been selected to replace Anne Nemetz-Carlson to lead Child Care of the Berkshires into the future. Hall is currently the Program Manager of CCB's Family Support Programs and has over 24...
iBerkshires.com
'A Matter of Balance' at the YMCA
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Berkshire Family YMCA is offering A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls on Wednesdays through November from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Berkshire Family YMCA. A Matter of Balance is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels...
iBerkshires.com
Eliza Edens To Perform at the Store at Five Corners
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:00 p.m. the indie folk rock bands Eliza Edens Band and Collect Calls will perform at the Store at Five Corner. The four-person Eliza Edens Band will follow the opening act Collect Calls, a singer-songwriter collective that includes Lily Goldberg, Jason Bascasa and Karl Mullen. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
iBerkshires.com
With Halloween Around the Corner, Pittsfield COVID Cases Decrease
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With Halloween weekend a week away, COVID-19 cases are decreasing. Last week, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi reported that the city was experiencing a "mini" COVID-19 surge. Around this time, the community impact dashboard reported an over 12 percent positivity rate, over 41 daily cases per 100,000, and around 100 estimated actively contagious cases.
iBerkshires.com
Literacy Volunteers of Berkshire County Fundraiser
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After a two-year hiatus, Links for Literacy will be returning to the Berkshire Athenaeum on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Mini gold will be set up on all three floors of the library. Proceeds will help support Literacy Volunteers of Berkshire County in their continuing role of providing free tutoring services to adults in Berkshire County.
iBerkshires.com
Park Square Vigil Calls for Better Mental Illness Services "For the Love of T"
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Around 75 people held candles at Park Square on Thursday to honor those who struggle with mental illness. The vigil was held by the Love of T, a foundation created in memory of Pittsfield resident Teresa Fitzgerald who died by suicide on May 2, 2021. Founder...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Hospitality and Tourism Receipts Rebounding, Cannabis Dropping
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Hospitality and tourism industries have continued to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Director Matthew Kerwood reported on Tuesday. During a first-quarter review of the fiscal year 2023 finances, it was revealed that first-quarter collections for hotel/motel local receipts are about $317,000, which is nearly 42 percent of the estimated FY23 collection of $760,000.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Parks Commission Approves Sign Policy, Events
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Parks Commission approved three events and a new sign policy on Tuesday during a swift, 30-minute meeting. The policy aims to address signage only in Park Square. It states that signage or displays related to event promotion, solicitation, or advertising are not permitted. Additionally, all...
iBerkshires.com
Simon's Rock to host Symposium on Social Justice and Inclusion
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Bard College at Simon's Rock will host the Symposium on Social Justice and Inclusion, which is an annual program sponsored by the Council for Inclusive Community (CIC). According to a press release, the event provides designated time and space for the Simon's Rock community to...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Pub Crawls, Festivals, and More!
Berkshire County will be hosting a variety of events this cool cloudy weekend including Pub Crawls, festivals, and haunted hikes. Downtown Pittsfield will be hosting a variety of events to celebrate the spooky season this Friday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. Various venues will be hosting events for...
iBerkshires.com
West Springfield Volleyball Sweeps Lee
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – MaKayla Schuerer had 10 assists for Lee, but West Springfield earned a three-set win on Friday night. Schuerer also had 15 digs in a 25-11, 25-10, 25-18 defeat. Julian Schuerer pulled up 10 digs and delivered three kills, and Mya Andre had three kills to...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Planners OKs Permit for Berkshire Catering
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Taylors are expanding their food service business again, this time in support of their catering operations. The Planning Board on Monday approved Berkshire Catering's special permit to operate a storage unit at 708 State Road. "We opened Berkshire Catering company last year and we...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Finance Subcommittee OKs TIF for Interprint
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The finance subcommittee on Tuesday supported a 10-year tax increment financing agreement for Interprint that is expected to save the company $482,000 over the next decade on an estimated $1.9 million more in valuation. The TIF will provide 100 percent forgiveness of the incremental increase in...
iBerkshires.com
Daytime Paving Operations on Sections of Route 8
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will conduct daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 in the area of the Unistress Corporation access roads and the Berkshire Mall Connector Road in Pittsfield and Lanesborough. The work will take place on Friday, Oct. 21, during daytime...
iBerkshires.com
BRPC Seeks Input On Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC) is seeking public comment on a draft Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Berkshire County, which will be in effect from 2023 through 2027. The CEDS is a coordinated regional planning process that documents current economic conditions, identifies priority economic development...
iBerkshires.com
Cheshire Considering Changing Name of Former Elementary School
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen is considering changing the name of the former Cheshire Elementary School building, or rather changing it back, to the Cheshire Community House. The board discussed the proposal at its meeting on Monday. When the building was originally dedicated in 1923, it was...
iBerkshires.com
DCR to do Maintenance, Bridge Work On Old Adams Road Trail
ADAMS, Mass. — The state Department of Conservation and Recreation is working on maintenance and bridge repairs for the Old Adams Road trail. The Conservation Commission approved the notice of intent for the project at its meeting on Thursday. Work will improve the trail surface and drainage on parts of the trail.
