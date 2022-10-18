PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After a two-year hiatus, Links for Literacy will be returning to the Berkshire Athenaeum on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Mini gold will be set up on all three floors of the library. Proceeds will help support Literacy Volunteers of Berkshire County in their continuing role of providing free tutoring services to adults in Berkshire County.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO