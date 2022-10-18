Read full article on original website
waupacanow.com
Halloween on Main update
The second annual Halloween on Main is shaping up with more events and details. The Miller pumpkin display that was formerly on Golke Road will showcase their carved pumpkin to the city square. All pumpkins will be out and viewable until 10 p.m. from Friday, Oct. 21, until Wednesday, Nov. 2.
waupacanow.com
Miracle on Bridge Street
Planning is underway for the fifth annual Miracle on Bridge Street, set to take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9–10, in Manawa. The family event will now be held over two days. “We are going to incorporate the Lights of Love tree-lighting ceremony and move the Christmas Ball to...
waupacanow.com
WHS stages ‘Sound of Music’
The last time Waupaca students performed on stage was the production of “Mamma Mia!” in 2019. For two years, students lost the opportunity to stand in front of an audience but they are making up for lost time in the upcoming production of “The Sound of Music.”
Hometown Hero: Lee Aanonsen calls Moose Lodge home, finds calling in volunteering with others
Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Growing up in Green Bay, Lee Aanonsen knew in 1967 it was only a matter of time before he got his call to service. Aanonsen was sent over to Vietnam with the 5th Infantry Division, stationed on the DMZ. “It made us grow up fast. I was 21, and I […]
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
waupacanow.com
Bridge Bar expands
The Bridge Bar is rebuilding its deck that was originally constructed in 1992. It was shifting and had been reinforced a few times over the years but owner Steve Van Lyssel decided it was time for a makeover. The seawall was replaced by locally owned Seawall Solutions. The old deck...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Kaukauna classmates rekindle friendship after 75 years
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s not uncommon after high school to lose touch with some of your friends, but thanks to class reunions, perhaps a wedding, or by chance, you see each other again. This week in Small Towns, we visit Kaukauna where two classmates recently re-kindled their friendship...
waupacanow.com
Iron Grille to close in Iola
The Iron Grille, located at Glacier Wood Golf Club in Iola, will close for the season Saturday, Nov. 5, and will not renew its lease for 2023. Brad Cieslewicz, manager of the restaurant, listed staffing issues and the inability to grow as reasons behind the decision. “We are on a...
New ThedaCare program reveals connection
New ThedaCare program keeping Theda Clark’s legacy alive revealed a connection between Theda and the head of the program.
radioplusinfo.com
10-21-22 hope on the block to help fdl’s homeless
The community is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Hope on the Block cabinet at the Fond du Lac Public Library. Library director Jon Mark Bolthouse says the cabinet provides essential supplies to help an individual get through the night when other agencies have closed for the day and the community’s homeless shelter is full. Supplies available include sleeping bags, blankets, hygiene kits, COVID tests and more. As of September 116 adults and 63 families were identified as homeless in Fond du Lac. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10am Saturday at the north Library entrance on Sheboygan Street.
Wausau area obituaries October 17, 2022
Joseph “Joe” William Richards, 74, passed away unexpectedly on October 14th at his home. Joe was born September 14th, 1948, in Wausau, WI to George and Myrtle (Glasel) Richards. Joe attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Newman High in 1965. In high school Joe especially enjoyed his experiences in the Newman Band and Science Club. Joe went on to UW Marathon County Extension Center for two years and graduated from UW Madison in 1969 with a BS Degree in Science and Teaching. He taught computer science and science in the New Berlin East High School for 35 years, serving terms as department chair and negotiating member. Joe lived in Waukesha during that time.
WBAY Green Bay
Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were making sure everyone was safe after a large tree branch fell on a Green Bay home Tuesday afternoon. Video shows a massive branch broke off of the tree and blocked the door. The branch also brought down power lines. Nobody was hurt, but...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Georgia-Pacific Abruptly Closes Wis. Plant
Georgia-Pacific has announced its second Wisconsin plant closure in just eight months. The company says it is shutting down a packaging plant in the city of Oshkosh, where 38 workers will lose their jobs. The company sent a letter informing the state of the closure, saying the shutdown and layoffs...
waupacanow.com
Fire claims home in Manawa
An early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 20, claimed the home of Kent Casey at N7809 West River Road in Manawa. “First and foremost, I would like to thank all the departments that were here,” said Casey. “They tried to get out as much memorabilia as they could and I truly appreciate that.”
spectrumnews1.com
'Everything’s not all fine and dandy': Fall migration ongoing as the general bird population declines
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — During the fall migration, millions of birds fly overhead during the night. For bird lovers, it’s a great time of year, and a great time to share tips on others can help the bird population. At 1,000 Islands Environmental Center in Kaukauna, fall brings plenty...
A haunted car wash is coming to Wisconsin
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
CBS 58
Woman fatally struck by car while walking dog near Appleton and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police confirm with CBS 58 that a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while she was walking her dog on Thursday night. MPD believes the accident happened around 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 20 near Appleton and Silver Spring. The victim died at the scene.
whby.com
Fond du Lac police get creative in recruitment video
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Fond du Lac Police Department takes a creative approach to recruiting. The department made a video that includes multiple references to Kwik Trip, which is located next to the department’s headquarters. The department currently has 13 vacancies, with six of them being...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
WBAY Green Bay
Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
