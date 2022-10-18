Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Val Demings' Chances of Beating Marco Rubio in Florida, According to Polls
Representative Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida, is closing in on incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio, though Rubio still maintains a lead over his challenger in some polls. A recent poll conducted by Progress Florida shared by Political Polls, a non-partisan group that conducts political polls, predictions...
thecentersquare.com
Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia
(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
Poll shows Mullin, Lankford with big leads in races for Oklahoma's US Senate seats
Republican Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin hold big leads in a new poll and in fundraising for the two U.S. Senate seats on the Nov. 8 ballot in Oklahoma, as Democratic candidates face long historical odds and headwinds created by President Joe Biden’s low approval in the state.
Joe Biden Has Become Increasingly Loose in Front of Donors at Fundraisers
As President Joe Biden crisscrosses the country in the final weeks before the midterm elections, a common thread has emerged in his private remarks before well-heeled Democrats: Fundraisers are for the real ones.Speaking in lavish private homes, yacht clubs and Zoom calls to the bundlers and donors Democrats hope could help them hang on to their majorities in Congress, Biden’s remarks are nearly always longer and funnier, more blunt and more unwieldy than the speeches he’s delivered to the broader public while in office—a trend that one attendee of a recent event called “Free Joe Time.”“The script is out the...
Republicans' chances of winning the Senate are improving
A month ago, Democrats had a 7-in-10 chance of keeping the majority in the US Senate in the midterm elections, according to a forecasting model built by the wizards over at FiveThirtyEight.
msn.com
Republicans now have edge ahead of midterm elections and here's when the tide turned
If Republicans take the House by a healthy margin and win the Senate, we may say last week was when things took a final turn toward the GOP. Because of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, the Congressional Leadership Fund, the Republican House super PAC, announced it raised $73 million last quarter and began spending that money in competitive districts President Joe Biden won in 2020. The Democratic House super PAC couldn’t match CLF’s efforts putting more Democratic-held congressional seats into play. If CLF continues its aggressive spending, it could result in a larger GOP House victory.
Florida Senate: Democrat Val Demings doesn't say whether she will accept the results of election
Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who is looking to unseat incumbent GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, did not say Tuesday during a televised debate whether she would accept the results of the Florida Senate election. Asked by Rick Christie, the executive director of The Palm Beach Post who served as a...
Embattled Dem rep paying thousands in campaign funds to family, friends
Embattled Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut continues to shell out tens of thousands of dollars in campaign funds to her family members and friends as she tries to cling to her seat in next month’s midterm elections. Multiple outlets have rated Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District a "toss-up" race...
Black Voters Lead Record Early Turnout In Georgia Despite State’s Restrictive New Voting Law
Black voters led the record surge of people in Georgia flocking to polling places to cast their ballots in advance of the 2022 midterm Election Day next month. Early voting began this week in the Peach State and the numbers suggest an outsized amount of interest in this particular election as candidates duel for key positions and questions up and down the ballot. That was true despite a new law that critics say was enacted to make it harder for Black people, in particular, to vote.
A slate of races now lean Republican in our latest forecast update
Ten races out of 12 are moving toward Republicans in the latest round of updates.
Georgia Senate and gubernatorial races tightening closer to Election Day
Two key races are happening in Georgia for senator and governor, and polls show both contests are very tight. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has latest on these closely watched races.
Democrats lose ground with women in recent polling
Democrats appear to be losing ground with one of their most crucial voting blocs, women, in the final weeks of the midterm elections, according to recent polling.
KETV.com
Race for Iowa's Senate seat tightens
Iowa — Sen. Chuck Grassley has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate for more than 40 years. The closest any candidate has come to prevent him from re-election came in 2016 when his opponent lost by 26 percent. A recent poll from the Des Moines Register shows Grassley...
2022 voters' guide: Ohio
Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. How to vote in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new...
Dems are suddenly playing defense on abortion
Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
Vox
Democratic optimism about the midterms is fading
The 2022 midterm vibes have shifted again. In the late summer, the political world was filled with talk of Democrats’ surprising strength in polls and in special election results. And many believed backlash against the Dobbs decision, which ended the federal right to an abortion, had opened the way for the incumbent’s party to avoid the typical midterm wipeout.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0