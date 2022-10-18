Man accused of using cell phone to take pictures up woman’s skirt at L’Auberge Casino

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Natchitoches man is behind bars Monday (October 17), after using his cell phone to take sensitive pictures and video of a woman without her consent.

According to official records, an officer with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the Natchitoches man as 56-year-old John T. Metoyer.

DPS says the crime occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 1.

The woman was with a friend at a roulette table around 1:40 a.m., when Metoyer allegedly approached her and stealthily placed his cell phone under her skirt, recording and videoing images of her without her consent.

According to DPS, the illicit behavior did not end there.

Authorities say Metoyer continued to follow the woman and approach her from behind, attempting to take more pictures and video without her knowledge or consent.

DPS goes on to say that after he’d taken multiple pictures and video of the woman, L’Auberge Security apprehended Metoyer and brought him to their security office.

The 56-year-old was eventually handed over to authorities, booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, and charged with Video Voyeurism.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.